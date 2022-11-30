Lirik Lagu Hey Daddy - Korn dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hey Daddy dari Korn
Let me see, all my life has been taken
This demon haunts me
They're waiting, help me
You f*ck me up, I'm gagged and bound
You pick me up when I am down
I cannot live without them
I do not live without them
Hey, daddy, they are taking me away
Putting things in me
My soul, they're eating, please help me
You f*ck me up, I'm gagged and bound
You pick me up when I am down
I cannot live without them
I do not live without them
They tell me this thing inside of me
Wants to get out
All it does is scream and shout
I'm trying not to let them out
They tell me to hurt myself
They tell me to hurt myself
They tell me to hurt myself
But I'm not gonna listen
You f*ck me up, I'm gagged and bound
You pick me up when I am down
I cannot live without them
I do not live without them
You f*ck me up, I'm gagged and bound
You pick me up when I am down
I cannot live without them
I do not live without them
Hey, Daddy!
Hey, Daddy!
Hey, Daddy!
