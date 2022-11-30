Lirik Lagu Hey Daddy - Korn dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hey Daddy dari Korn

Let me see, all my life has been taken

This demon haunts me

They're waiting, help me

You f*ck me up, I'm gagged and bound

You pick me up when I am down

I cannot live without them

I do not live without them

Hey, daddy, they are taking me away

Putting things in me

My soul, they're eating, please help me

You f*ck me up, I'm gagged and bound

You pick me up when I am down

I cannot live without them

I do not live without them

They tell me this thing inside of me

Wants to get out

All it does is scream and shout

I'm trying not to let them out

They tell me to hurt myself

They tell me to hurt myself

They tell me to hurt myself

But I'm not gonna listen

You f*ck me up, I'm gagged and bound

You pick me up when I am down

I cannot live without them

I do not live without them

You f*ck me up, I'm gagged and bound

You pick me up when I am down

I cannot live without them

I do not live without them

Hey, Daddy!

Hey, Daddy!

Hey, Daddy!

Credit