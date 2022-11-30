Lirik Lagu Can't Help Falling In Love - Kina Grannis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Can't Help Falling In Love - Kina Grannis
Wise men say
Only fools rush in
But I can't help falling in love with you
Shall I stay?
Would it be a sin?
If I can't help falling in love with you
Like a river flows
Surely to the sea
Darling, so it goes
Some things are meant to be
So take my hand
Take my whole life, too
For I can't help falling in love with you
For I can't help falling in love with you
Credit
Artis: Kina Grannis
Album: The Living Room Sessions Vol. 3
Penulis lagu: Hugo Peretti Luigi, Creatore George, David Weiss
Rilis: 2017
Genre: Akustik
Fakta di Baliknya
Lagu ini kembali dipopulerkan oleh Kina Grannis setelah diputar dalam film Crazy Rich Asians. Awalnya lagu ini dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi legendaris Elvis Presley.
