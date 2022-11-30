Lirik Lagu Can't Help Falling In Love - Kina Grannis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Can't Help Falling In Love - Kina Grannis

Wise men say

Only fools rush in

But I can't help falling in love with you

Shall I stay?

Would it be a sin?

If I can't help falling in love with you

Like a river flows

Surely to the sea

Darling, so it goes

Some things are meant to be

So take my hand

Take my whole life, too

For I can't help falling in love with you

For I can't help falling in love with you

Credit

Artis: Kina Grannis

Album: The Living Room Sessions Vol. 3

Penulis lagu: Hugo Peretti Luigi, Creatore George, David Weiss

Rilis: 2017

Genre: Akustik

Fakta di Baliknya

Lagu ini kembali dipopulerkan oleh Kina Grannis setelah diputar dalam film Crazy Rich Asians. Awalnya lagu ini dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi legendaris Elvis Presley.