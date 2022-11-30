Lirik Lagu Xanax - Lindsay Lohan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Xanax - Lindsay Lohan
I don't like the parties in LA, I go home
In a bad mood, pass out, wake up alone
Just to do it all over again, oh
Looking for you
Only one reason I came here
Too many people, I can't hear
Damn, I got here at ten
Now it's 4 AM
I can't be in this club
It's too crowded and I'm fucked
Ain't nobody here for love
Ain't nobody care about us
I got social anxiety, but you're like Xanax to me, yeah
Social anxiety, when you kiss me, I can't breathe
No, I can't be in this club
It's too crowded and I'm fucked
Ain't nobody here for love
Ain't nobody care 'bout us
I got social anxiety, but you're like Xanax to me, yeah
Social anxiety, when you kiss me, I can't breathe, yeah
But you're like Xanax to me
When you kiss me, I can't breathe
I try to stay away from you, but you get me high
Only person in this town that I like
Guess I can take one more trip for the night
Just for the night
Only one reason I came here
Too many people, I can't hear
Damn, I got here at ten
Now it's 4 AM
I can't be in this club
It's too crowded and I'm fucked
Ain't nobody here for love
Ain't nobody care about us
I got social anxiety, but you're like Xanax to me, yeah
Social anxiety, when you kiss me, I can't breathe
No, I can't be in this club
It's too crowded and I'm fucked
Ain't nobody here for love
Ain't nobody care 'bout us
I got social anxiety, but you're like Xanax to me, yeah
Social anxiety, when you kiss me, I can't breathe, yeah
But you're like Xanax to me
When you kiss me, I can't breathe
But you're like Xanax to me
When you kiss me, I can't breathe
Credit
Artis: Lindsay Lohan
Penulis lagu: Lindsay Lohan
Dirilis: 2019
Fakta di Baliknya
Xanax adalah lagu yang direkam oleh Lindsay Lohan pada 2019, dan dimaksudkan menjadi single lanjutan dari Back to Me.
Pada Juni 2019 lalu, Lindsay Lohan sudah mulai mengungkapkan bahwa dirinya kembali merekam musik baru.
Seperti yang diketahui, Xanax merupakan obat yang dikonsumsi untuk mengatasi masalah kecemasan. Hal itu berhubungan dengan masa lalu Lindsay Lohan. (Aura Nur Aprilliani)***
