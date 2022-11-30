Lirik Lagu La Da Die – Nessa Barrett dan Fakta di Baliknya

La Da Die – Nessa Barrett

Okay

Does it rain in California?

Only dream I've ever known

Will they love you when you're famous?

Swear you'll never be alone

Hope someday I'll find nirvana

I'll be looking down below

I'll be dead at twenty-seven

Only nine more years to go

I got a bully in my head

Fake love, fake friends

I was broken when you left

Now you hear me everywhere you go

La da di, oh la di da

Gonna be a superstar

Be the girl you used to know

Playing on the radio

La da di, oh la di die

Loving me is suicide

I'm a dreamer, I'm on fire

La da di, run for your life

Oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, ah-ah-ah-ah

Yeah-yeah, I'm jxdn, I'm jxdn

Said I'm gonna be a rockstar, yeah yeah yeah

Told her I don't want a war, yeah yeah yeah

I don't see me going far, yeah yeah yeah

That's what happens when I fall apart

All of me wants all of you

But I'm far away and I can't choose

Got a lotta lessons that I need to learn

Got a lotta lessons

My depression and misconceptions

And all the mistakes that lead to lessons

My depression, it makes me question

My depression, it makes me question

La da di, oh la di da

Gonna be a superstar

Be the girl you used to know

Playing on the radio

La da di, oh la di die

Loving me is suicide

I'm a dreamer, I'm on fire

La da di, run for your life

Does it rain in California

Where the angels cry for me?

Want the drugs that taste like candy

And blood diamonds in my teeth

Ah