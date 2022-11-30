Lirik Lagu La Da Die – Nessa Barrett dan Fakta di Baliknya

La Da Die – Nessa Barrett
Okay
Does it rain in California?
Only dream I've ever known
Will they love you when you're famous?
Swear you'll never be alone
Hope someday I'll find nirvana
I'll be looking down below
I'll be dead at twenty-seven
Only nine more years to go
I got a bully in my head
Fake love, fake friends
I was broken when you left
Now you hear me everywhere you go
La da di, oh la di da
Gonna be a superstar
Be the girl you used to know
Playing on the radio
La da di, oh la di die
Loving me is suicide
I'm a dreamer, I'm on fire
La da di, run for your life
Oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, ah-ah-ah-ah
Yeah-yeah, I'm jxdn, I'm jxdn
Said I'm gonna be a rockstar, yeah yeah yeah
Told her I don't want a war, yeah yeah yeah
I don't see me going far, yeah yeah yeah
That's what happens when I fall apart
All of me wants all of you
But I'm far away and I can't choose
Got a lotta lessons that I need to learn
Got a lotta lessons
My depression and misconceptions
And all the mistakes that lead to lessons
My depression, it makes me question
My depression, it makes me question
La da di, oh la di da
Gonna be a superstar
Be the girl you used to know
Playing on the radio
La da di, oh la di die
Loving me is suicide
I'm a dreamer, I'm on fire
La da di, run for your life
Does it rain in California
Where the angels cry for me?
Want the drugs that taste like candy
And blood diamonds in my teeth
Ah
Artikel Pilihan