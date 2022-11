From Gold - Novo Amor

I'll hold, so near and cold

You've exhumed my love

And I'm sold, and our story will grow old

But you'll make dust from gold

And I'll know that your heart was once like mine

Watch the flaws unwind

And I'll throw my love to the ground

And I'll tear you out

Credit

Artis: Novo Amor

Penulis lagu: Ali John Meredith-lacey

Album: Woodgate, NY

Dirilis: 2014

Genre: pop, alternatif/indie