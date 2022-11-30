Lirik Lagu The Path – Lorde dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Path – Lorde

Born in the year of OxyContin

Raised in the tall grass

Teen millionaire having nightmares from the camera flash

Now I'm alone on a windswept island

Caught in the complex divorce of the seasons

Won't take the call if it's the label or the radio

Arm in a cast at the museum gala

Fork in my purse to take home to my mother

Supermodels all dancing 'round a pharaoh's tomb

Now if you're looking for a saviour, well, that's not me

You need someone to take your pain for you?

Well, that's not me

'Cause we are all broken and sad

Where are the dreams that we had?

Can't find the dreams that we had

Ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah, ah-ah

Let's hope the sun will show us the path, path

Let's hope the sun will show us the path, path

I just hope the sun will show us the path

Saviour, it's not me

I just hope the sun will show us the path

Saviour is not me

I just hope the sun will show us the path, path

Path

Credit

Artis: Lorde

Album: Solar Power

Dirilis: 2021

Produser: Lorde, Jack Antonoff & Malay

