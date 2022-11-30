Lirik Lagu Boxes – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Boxes – Goo Goo Dolls

I need a family to drive me crazy

Call me out when I'm low and lazy

It won't be perfect, but we'll be fine

'Cause I've got your back, and you've got mine

You got mine

We'll have tiny boxes for memories

Open them up and we'll set them free

There'll be bad days and some hard times

But I'll keep your secrets, if you keep mine

You are the memory that won't ever lapse

When twenty-five years have suddenly passed

Wherever you take me, it's clear I will go

Your love's the one love that I need to know

Your love's the one love that I need to know

Take my picture and then you laugh

But I hate the way I look in photographs

Keep your memories, but don't live the past

I'm looking forward to the best days we will have

You are the memory that won't ever lapse

When twenty-five years have suddenly passed

Wherever you take me, it's clear I will go

Your love's the one love that I need to know

You are the sun in the desolate sky

And your life's in these words and it can't be denied

Wherever you take me, it's clear I will go

Your love's the one love that I need to know

Your love's the one love that I need to know

You can cry away all your complicated memories

That keep you up so many nights

But darling, save your apologies

'Cause I know that you're scared

But I swear you'll be alright

I swear you're alright

You're alright

When the answers escape us when we start to fade

Remember who loved you and the ones who have stayed

'Cause my body will fail, but my soul will go on

So don't you get lonely

I'm right where you are

You are the memory that won't ever lapse

When twenty-five years have suddenly passed

Wherever you take me, it's clear I will go

Your love's the one love that I need to know

You are the sun in the desolate sky

And your life's in these words and it can't be denied

Wherever you take me, it's clear I will go

Your love's the one love that I need to know

Your love's the one love that I need to know