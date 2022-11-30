Lirik Lagu Boxes – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Boxes – Goo Goo Dolls
I need a family to drive me crazy
Call me out when I'm low and lazy
It won't be perfect, but we'll be fine
'Cause I've got your back, and you've got mine
You got mine
We'll have tiny boxes for memories
Open them up and we'll set them free
There'll be bad days and some hard times
But I'll keep your secrets, if you keep mine
You are the memory that won't ever lapse
When twenty-five years have suddenly passed
Wherever you take me, it's clear I will go
Your love's the one love that I need to know
Your love's the one love that I need to know
Take my picture and then you laugh
But I hate the way I look in photographs
Keep your memories, but don't live the past
I'm looking forward to the best days we will have
You are the memory that won't ever lapse
When twenty-five years have suddenly passed
Wherever you take me, it's clear I will go
Your love's the one love that I need to know
You are the sun in the desolate sky
And your life's in these words and it can't be denied
Wherever you take me, it's clear I will go
Your love's the one love that I need to know
Your love's the one love that I need to know
You can cry away all your complicated memories
That keep you up so many nights
But darling, save your apologies
'Cause I know that you're scared
But I swear you'll be alright
I swear you're alright
You're alright
When the answers escape us when we start to fade
Remember who loved you and the ones who have stayed
'Cause my body will fail, but my soul will go on
So don't you get lonely
I'm right where you are
You are the memory that won't ever lapse
When twenty-five years have suddenly passed
Wherever you take me, it's clear I will go
Your love's the one love that I need to know
You are the sun in the desolate sky
And your life's in these words and it can't be denied
Wherever you take me, it's clear I will go
Your love's the one love that I need to know
Your love's the one love that I need to know
Artikel Pilihan