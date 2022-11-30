Lirik Lagu Long Way Home – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Long Way Home – Goo Goo Dolls
I see the darkness and it's following me here
To all the cracks and all the edges of your fear
I know where you go
You try to run away, but really you are falling
Through endless shadows made of everything you thought it was
Till you woke up
When your hope is sinking like a stone
I will take your hand, I will walk you home
If you never try, you're never gonna know
I will take you there, but you can't let go
Cause it's a long way home
It's a long way
It's a long way
It's a long way
I've seen the lights of countless dreamers burned from nothing
You have to hurt to know if anything means something more
Yeah, you're so much more
When your hope is sinking like a stone
I will take your hand, I will walk you home
If you never try, you're never gonna know
I will take you there, but you can't let go
Cause it's a long way home
It's a long way
It's a long way
It's a long way
Light up the darkness
Take what you're given
Sometimes it's frightening
But it's amazing
Live for the moment
We're only human
We're only human
We're only human
It's a long way
It's a long way
It's a long way
When your hope is sinking like a stone
I will take your hand, I will walk you home
If you never try, you're never gonna know
I will take you there, but you can't let go
Cause it's a long way home
It's a long way
It's a long way
It's a long way
Home
Credit
Artikel Pilihan