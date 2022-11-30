Lirik Lagu Long Way Home – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Long Way Home – Goo Goo Dolls

I see the darkness and it's following me here

To all the cracks and all the edges of your fear

I know where you go

You try to run away, but really you are falling

Through endless shadows made of everything you thought it was

Till you woke up

When your hope is sinking like a stone

I will take your hand, I will walk you home

If you never try, you're never gonna know

I will take you there, but you can't let go

Cause it's a long way home

It's a long way

It's a long way

It's a long way

I've seen the lights of countless dreamers burned from nothing

You have to hurt to know if anything means something more

Yeah, you're so much more

When your hope is sinking like a stone

I will take your hand, I will walk you home

If you never try, you're never gonna know

I will take you there, but you can't let go

Cause it's a long way home

It's a long way

It's a long way

It's a long way

Light up the darkness

Take what you're given

Sometimes it's frightening

But it's amazing

Live for the moment

We're only human

We're only human

We're only human

It's a long way

It's a long way

It's a long way

When your hope is sinking like a stone

I will take your hand, I will walk you home

If you never try, you're never gonna know

I will take you there, but you can't let go

Cause it's a long way home

It's a long way

It's a long way

It's a long way

Home

Credit