Lirik Lagu Money, Fame and Fortune – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Money, Fame and Fortune – Goo Goo Dolls

I was drawn to your light

I'm a fire you ignite

We are stained, but we're pure

In this beautiful world

When the lines are blurry

And they're tearing at your heart

You don't have to worry

'Cause I loved you from the start

Running from the light

Run until we're lost

Strangers in the night

Strangers 'til we touch

You've got everything I need

'Cause you're everything I'm not

You're the money, fame and fortune

The only thing I want

You're the money, fame and fortune

The only thing I want

Light me up, I will blaze

Like a soul that you saved

Put my past in the flames

Don't you know I can change

Let it burn to pieces

'Cause it takes away the pain

We were born in ashes

Now we're innocent again

Running from the light

Run until we're lost

Strangers in the night

Strangers 'til we touch

You've got everything I need

'Cause you're everything I'm not

You're the money, fame and fortune

The only thing I want

You're the money, fame and fortune

The only thing I want

Don't you know you're incredible

Chemical, physical

Yeah, I'm shaking to my bones

Yeah, I'm shaking to my bones

Running from the light

Run until we're lost

Strangers in the night

Strangers 'til we touch

You've got everything I need

'Cause you're everything I'm not

You're the money, fame and fortune

The only thing I want

Running from the light

Run until we're lost

Strangers in the night

Strangers 'til we touch

You've got everything I need

'Cause you're everything I'm not

You're the money, fame and fortune

The only thing I want

You're the money, fame and fortune

The only thing I want

Credit