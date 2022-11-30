Lirik Lagu Money, Fame and Fortune – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Money, Fame and Fortune – Goo Goo Dolls
I was drawn to your light
I'm a fire you ignite
We are stained, but we're pure
In this beautiful world
When the lines are blurry
And they're tearing at your heart
You don't have to worry
'Cause I loved you from the start
Running from the light
Run until we're lost
Strangers in the night
Strangers 'til we touch
You've got everything I need
'Cause you're everything I'm not
You're the money, fame and fortune
The only thing I want
You're the money, fame and fortune
The only thing I want
Light me up, I will blaze
Like a soul that you saved
Put my past in the flames
Don't you know I can change
Let it burn to pieces
'Cause it takes away the pain
We were born in ashes
Now we're innocent again
Running from the light
Run until we're lost
Strangers in the night
Strangers 'til we touch
You've got everything I need
'Cause you're everything I'm not
You're the money, fame and fortune
The only thing I want
You're the money, fame and fortune
The only thing I want
Don't you know you're incredible
Chemical, physical
Yeah, I'm shaking to my bones
Yeah, I'm shaking to my bones
Running from the light
Run until we're lost
Strangers in the night
Strangers 'til we touch
You've got everything I need
'Cause you're everything I'm not
You're the money, fame and fortune
The only thing I want
Running from the light
Run until we're lost
Strangers in the night
Strangers 'til we touch
You've got everything I need
'Cause you're everything I'm not
You're the money, fame and fortune
The only thing I want
You're the money, fame and fortune
The only thing I want
