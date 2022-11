Lirik Lagu Ontario - Novo Amor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Ontario - Novo Amor

Hold all in your holdall

Bring your foal

Cold shawl, near swallow

Skin and soul

All preying on your old scrawl

Of your front crawl, on your bone

Oh, painted on your own wall

In an oval, ring your goal

All your love overgrown

All your body undersold

All above, all your waiting coming home

(Coming home)

Hollow all your arrows

All aglow

Follow, you're Apollo

Us below

All praying in your shallows

I'll hallow

Overflow

Oh, scaling all your shadows

To your marrow

To atone

Credit

Artis: Novo Amor, Ed Tullett

Penulis lagu: Ed Tullett / Ali Lacey

Album: Heiress

Dirilis: 2017