Lirik Lagu State Lines - Novo Amor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 30 November 2022, 00:45 WIB
Ilustrasi musik.
Ilustrasi musik. /Pexels/Pixabay

State Lines - Novo Amor

Here, I'll forgive my thoughts now
Steer it, 'cause I forget the dots now

Was it all any more faded after all?
I don't know, I don't know, I don't know
Are you sure, did you call, did we ever really talk?
I don't know, I don't know, I don't know
I don't know, I don't...

Dear, I wouldn't bet your heart down
Clear, but I couldn't get my head around

Was it all any more faded after all?
I don't know, I don't know, I don't know
Are you sure, did you call, did we ever really talk?
I don't know, I don't know, I don't know

I've been awake in every state line
Dyin' to make it last us a lifetime
Tryin' to shake that it's all on an incline
Find me a way, I'll be yours in a landslide

Credit

Artis: Novo Amor

Penulis lagu: Ali John Meredith-Lacey / Edward Jamie Tullett

