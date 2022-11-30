Lirik Lagu State Lines - Novo Amor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Here, I'll forgive my thoughts now
Steer it, 'cause I forget the dots now
Was it all any more faded after all?
I don't know, I don't know, I don't know
Are you sure, did you call, did we ever really talk?
I don't know, I don't know, I don't know
I don't know, I don't...
Dear, I wouldn't bet your heart down
Clear, but I couldn't get my head around
Was it all any more faded after all?
I don't know, I don't know, I don't know
Are you sure, did you call, did we ever really talk?
I don't know, I don't know, I don't know
I've been awake in every state line
Dyin' to make it last us a lifetime
Tryin' to shake that it's all on an incline
Find me a way, I'll be yours in a landslide
Credit
Artis: Novo Amor
Penulis lagu: Ali John Meredith-Lacey / Edward Jamie Tullett
