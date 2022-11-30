Lirik Lagu State Lines - Novo Amor dan Fakta di Baliknya

State Lines - Novo Amor

Here, I'll forgive my thoughts now

Steer it, 'cause I forget the dots now

Was it all any more faded after all?

I don't know, I don't know, I don't know

Are you sure, did you call, did we ever really talk?

I don't know, I don't know, I don't know

I don't know, I don't...

Dear, I wouldn't bet your heart down

Clear, but I couldn't get my head around

Was it all any more faded after all?

I don't know, I don't know, I don't know

Are you sure, did you call, did we ever really talk?

I don't know, I don't know, I don't know

I've been awake in every state line

Dyin' to make it last us a lifetime

Tryin' to shake that it's all on an incline

Find me a way, I'll be yours in a landslide

Credit

Artis: Novo Amor

Penulis lagu: Ali John Meredith-Lacey / Edward Jamie Tullett