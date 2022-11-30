Lirik Lagu When I Grow Up - NF dan Fakta di Baliknya

Yeah, when I grow up, you know what I wanna be?
Take a seat, let me tell you my ridiculous dreams
I wanna rap—yeah, I know it's hard to believe
And I can tell you're already thinkin' I will never succeed
But I'm okay with it, I admit the lyrics are weak
I've been workin' on 'em, I'll be good eventually
I understand you gotta crawl before you get to your feet
But I been running for a while, they ain't ready for me (Ahh)
I know this prolly isn't really realistic
And honestly, I might not ever make a difference
But that don't make a difference, I'ma have to risk it
I've been crunchin' numbers, you ain't gotta be a mathematician
To see the odds ain't rootin' for me
I can't lie though, that's kinda how I like it to be
The underdog, yeah, you prolly think you know what I mean
But what I'm saying is—they ever push me, I'm gonna swing, yeah
I could go to college, get in debt like everybody else
Graduate and prolly get a job that doesn't pay the bills
That don't make a lot of sense to me, forget the Happy Meals
I don't like the dollar menu, I would rather make a meal
Huh? Make a mil'? Nah, I said make a meal
Home cookin', get the grill
How you want it? Pretty well?
Everything I'm seeing is overdone to me, I'm not Adele
But I'ma get a record deal and say hello to mass appeal
When I grow up, I just want to pay my bills
Rappin' about the way I feel (Oh, yeah)
I just want to make a couple mil', leave to the fam and in the will (Oh, yeah)
I just want to sign a record deal, maybe buy a house up in the hills (Oh, yeah)
Might not be the best in my field, but I guarantee that I'ma die real
When I grow up
Yeah, ayy
When I grow up
Yeah, yeah, ayy!
I'ma make 'em notice me, rhyming like it's poetry
Everything I oversee, I just like to overthink
Mockin' me, you pay the fee
No return and no receipts
Those of you that don't believe—quiet, you don't know a thing
Quiet when I'm tryna to sing
Quiet when I'm making beats
Quiet when I'm tryna to think
Sorry, I don't mean to scream
I just feel like no one really gets me and it's sad to see
'Cause someday I'ma grow up and show all of you it's meant to be (Yeah)
Anybody wanna hear me rap? "No"
C'mon, let me play a couple tracks, "No"
C'mon, I can spit it really fast, "No"
You think I should throw this in the trash? "No"
Tricked ya—haters, go away before I hit ya
I am not a beggar or a kiss up
You don't understand? Well, I forgive ya
I am not a quitter
You ain't really think that, did ya?
Maybe someday I could even be up on the radio
Have a tour bus and maybe even play a couple shows
Everybody in the crowd singing every word I wrote
Tellin' me that I am not the only one that feels alone
Huh? You feel alone?
Yeah, I kinda feel alone
Wonder if that feelin' ever goes away when you get old
Will I ever make it as an artist? I don't really know
Might not make a lot of dough
I'ma have to try it though
When I grow up
I just wanna pay my bills
Rappin' about the way I feel (Oh, yeah)
I just wanna make a couple mil'
Leave it to the fam in the will (Oh, yeah)
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
I just wanna sign a record deal
Maybe buy a house up in the hills (Okay, oh yeah)
Might not be the best in my field (Ayy, ayy)
But I guarantee that I'ma die real
When I grow up
I just wanna pay my bills (Woo)
Rappin' about the way I feel (Oh, yeah)
(Yeah, the way I feel)
Yeah, I just wanna make a couple mil' (Ayy)
Leave it to the fam in the will (Oh, yeah)
I just wanna sign a record deal (Woo)
Maybe buy a house up in the hills (Oh, yeah)
(House up in the hills)
Might not be the best in my field
But I guarantee that I'ma die real
When I grow up
Credit
Artis: NF
Penulis lagu: Nate Feuerstein / Tommee ProfittNate Feuerstein / Tommee Profitt
