Lirik Lagu When I Grow Up - NF dan Fakta di Baliknya

When I Grow Up - NF

Yeah, when I grow up, you know what I wanna be?

Take a seat, let me tell you my ridiculous dreams

I wanna rap—yeah, I know it's hard to believe

And I can tell you're already thinkin' I will never succeed

But I'm okay with it, I admit the lyrics are weak

I've been workin' on 'em, I'll be good eventually

I understand you gotta crawl before you get to your feet

But I been running for a while, they ain't ready for me (Ahh)

I know this prolly isn't really realistic

And honestly, I might not ever make a difference

But that don't make a difference, I'ma have to risk it

I've been crunchin' numbers, you ain't gotta be a mathematician

To see the odds ain't rootin' for me

I can't lie though, that's kinda how I like it to be

The underdog, yeah, you prolly think you know what I mean

But what I'm saying is—they ever push me, I'm gonna swing, yeah

I could go to college, get in debt like everybody else

Graduate and prolly get a job that doesn't pay the bills

That don't make a lot of sense to me, forget the Happy Meals

I don't like the dollar menu, I would rather make a meal

Huh? Make a mil'? Nah, I said make a meal

Home cookin', get the grill

How you want it? Pretty well?

Everything I'm seeing is overdone to me, I'm not Adele

But I'ma get a record deal and say hello to mass appeal

When I grow up, I just want to pay my bills

Rappin' about the way I feel (Oh, yeah)

I just want to make a couple mil', leave to the fam and in the will (Oh, yeah)

I just want to sign a record deal, maybe buy a house up in the hills (Oh, yeah)

Might not be the best in my field, but I guarantee that I'ma die real

When I grow up

Yeah, ayy

When I grow up

Yeah, yeah, ayy!

I'ma make 'em notice me, rhyming like it's poetry

Everything I oversee, I just like to overthink

Mockin' me, you pay the fee

No return and no receipts

Those of you that don't believe—quiet, you don't know a thing

Quiet when I'm tryna to sing

Quiet when I'm making beats

Quiet when I'm tryna to think

Sorry, I don't mean to scream

I just feel like no one really gets me and it's sad to see

'Cause someday I'ma grow up and show all of you it's meant to be (Yeah)

Anybody wanna hear me rap? "No"

C'mon, let me play a couple tracks, "No"

C'mon, I can spit it really fast, "No"

You think I should throw this in the trash? "No"

Tricked ya—haters, go away before I hit ya

I am not a beggar or a kiss up

You don't understand? Well, I forgive ya

I am not a quitter

You ain't really think that, did ya?

Maybe someday I could even be up on the radio

Have a tour bus and maybe even play a couple shows

Everybody in the crowd singing every word I wrote

Tellin' me that I am not the only one that feels alone

Huh? You feel alone?

Yeah, I kinda feel alone

Wonder if that feelin' ever goes away when you get old

Will I ever make it as an artist? I don't really know

Might not make a lot of dough

I'ma have to try it though

When I grow up

I just wanna pay my bills

Rappin' about the way I feel (Oh, yeah)

I just wanna make a couple mil'

Leave it to the fam in the will (Oh, yeah)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

I just wanna sign a record deal

Maybe buy a house up in the hills (Okay, oh yeah)

Might not be the best in my field (Ayy, ayy)

But I guarantee that I'ma die real

When I grow up

I just wanna pay my bills (Woo)

Rappin' about the way I feel (Oh, yeah)

(Yeah, the way I feel)

Yeah, I just wanna make a couple mil' (Ayy)

Leave it to the fam in the will (Oh, yeah)

I just wanna sign a record deal (Woo)

Maybe buy a house up in the hills (Oh, yeah)

(House up in the hills)

Might not be the best in my field

But I guarantee that I'ma die real

When I grow up

Credit

Artis: NF

Penulis lagu: Nate Feuerstein / Tommee ProfittNate Feuerstein / Tommee Profitt