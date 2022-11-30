Lirik Lagu Coming Home - HONNE dan Fakta di Baliknya

I've been thinking lately how much I miss you
I haven't touched your face in weeks
I've been thinking how much I'd like to kiss you (oh)
And the freckles on your cheeks
You know the hardest part of what I do
Is saying goodbye to you
By far the hardest part of what I do
Is saying goodbye to you
I promise I'm home soon
To give my love to you
Just need to be with you
I gotta be, I gotta be
I promise I'm home soon
My arms around you
Just need to be with you
I gotta be, I gotta be
I'm coming home
There's nowhere else I'd rather go
And I'll be back before you know
'Cause baby, I am coming home
I've been thinking how much I could do better
So many times I've let you down
Every single note and every letter
Can't replace me when I'm not around
You know the hardest part of what I do
Is saying goodbye to you
By far the hardest part of what I do
Is saying goodbye to you
I promise I'm home soon
To give my love to you
Just need to be with you
I gotta be, I gotta be
I promise I'm home soon
My arms around you
Just need to be with you
I gotta be, I gotta be
I'm coming home
There's nowhere else I'd rather go
And I'll be back before you know
'Cause baby, I'm coming home (coming home)
I know that every time I go
We end up feeling low (I'm coming home)
I'll be back before you know
I'm coming home
