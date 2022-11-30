Lirik Lagu Location Unknown - HONNE dan Fakta di Baliknya

Traveling places
I ain't seen you in ages
But I hope you come back to me
My mind's running wild
With you far away
I still think of you a hundred times a day
I still think of you too
If only you knew
When I'm feeling a bit down, I don't wanna pull through
I look over your photograph
And I think how much I miss you
I miss you
I wish I knew where I was
'Cause I don't have a clue
I just need to work out some way of getting me to you
'Cause I will never find love like ours out here
In a million years
A million years
My location unknown
Tryna find a way back home
To you again
I gotta get back to you
Gotta, gotta get back to you
My location unknown
Tryna find a way back home
To you again
I gotta get back to you
Gotta, gotta get back to you
I just need to know that you're safe
Given that I'm miles away
On the first flight
Back to your side
I don't care how long it takes
I know you'll be worth the wait
On the first flight
Back to your side
