Lirik Lagu Location Unknown - HONNE dan Fakta di Baliknya

Location Unknown - HONNE

Traveling places

I ain't seen you in ages

But I hope you come back to me

My mind's running wild

With you far away

I still think of you a hundred times a day

I still think of you too

If only you knew

When I'm feeling a bit down, I don't wanna pull through

I look over your photograph

And I think how much I miss you

I miss you

I wish I knew where I was

'Cause I don't have a clue

I just need to work out some way of getting me to you

'Cause I will never find love like ours out here

In a million years

A million years

My location unknown

Tryna find a way back home

To you again

I gotta get back to you

Gotta, gotta get back to you

My location unknown

Tryna find a way back home

To you again

I gotta get back to you

Gotta, gotta get back to you

I just need to know that you're safe

Given that I'm miles away

On the first flight

Back to your side

I don't care how long it takes

I know you'll be worth the wait

On the first flight

Back to your side

Traveling places

I ain't seen you in ages

But I hope you come back to me

My mind's running wild

With you far away

I still think of you a hundred times a day

I still think of you too

If only you knew

I just need to work out some way of getting me to you

'Cause I will never find love like ours out here

In a million years

A million years

My location unknown

Tryna find a way back home

To you again

I gotta get back to you

Gotta, gotta get back to you

My location unknown

Tryna find a way back home

To you again

I gotta get back to you

Gotta, gotta get back to you

I just need to know that you're safe

Given that I'm miles away

On the first flight

Back to your side

I don't care how long it takes

I know you'll be worth the wait

On the first flight

Back to your side