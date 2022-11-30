Lirik Lagu If U Love Me – Nessa Barrett dan Fakta di Baliknya

If U Love Me – Nessa Barrett
Maybe there's a reason in your head
Tied up somewhere, somewhere that we went
When you were mine
When you were mine
Maybe it's the feeling that you get
Guilty over everything you did
Crossing the line
Oh, what a crime
Now I know the ways
All the other ways that they can hurt me
I won't be the same
It won't be the same
Won't be as easy
'Cause what you don't know
When my heart goes cold
I hold my demons close
And I don't let go
No, I don't let go
No, I don't let go
Maybe there's a reason in your head
Tied up somewhere, somewhere that we went
Maybe it's the feeling that you get
Guilty over everything you did
Now I know the ways
All the other ways that they can hurt me
I won't be the same
It won't be the same
Won't be as easy
'Cause what you don't know
When my heart goes cold
I hold my demons close
And I don't let go
No, I don't let go
No, I don't let go
If you love me, I don't know
If you love me, I don't know
Don't you think that I should know?
I should know
I never meant to be the enemy
But look at us now
'Cause what you don't know
When my heart goes cold
I hold my demons close
And I don't let go
No, I don't let go
No, I don't let go
