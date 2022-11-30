Lirik Lagu If U Love Me – Nessa Barrett dan Fakta di Baliknya

If U Love Me – Nessa Barrett

Maybe there's a reason in your head

Tied up somewhere, somewhere that we went

When you were mine

When you were mine

Maybe it's the feeling that you get

Guilty over everything you did

Crossing the line

Oh, what a crime

Now I know the ways

All the other ways that they can hurt me

I won't be the same

It won't be the same

Won't be as easy

'Cause what you don't know

When my heart goes cold

I hold my demons close

And I don't let go

No, I don't let go

No, I don't let go

If you love me, I don't know

If you love me, I don't know

Don't you think that I should know?

I should know

I never meant to be the enemy

But look at us now

'Cause what you don't know

When my heart goes cold

I hold my demons close

And I don't let go

No, I don't let go

No, I don't let go