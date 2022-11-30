Lirik Lagu Club Can't Handle Me - Flo Rida feat. Davide Guetta dan Fakta di Baliknya

Club Can't Handle Me - Flo Rida feat. David Guetta
You know I know how
To make 'em stop and stare as I zone out
The club can't even handle me right now
Watchin' you watchin' me I go all out
The club can't even handle me right now (yeah)
The club can't even handle me right now (yeah)
Ha-ha! Can't nothing handle me right now!
I see you D. Guetta. Let's get 'em!
I own the night and I don't need no help
Gotta be the feeling that Scarface felt
Stunting go wild can't handle this plan
Life of the club arrogant like yeah!
Top like money so the girls just melt
One too many all know me like Twelve
Look like cash and they all just stare
Bottles, models, standing on chairs
Fall out 'cause that's the business
All out it's so ridiculous
Zone out so much attention
Scream out I'm in the building (hey!)
They watching, I notice
I'm rocking, I'm rolling
I'm holding, I know it
You know it
You know I know how
To make 'em stop and stare as I zone out
The club can't even handle me right now
Watchin' you watchin' me I go all out
The club can't even handle me right now (yeah)
The club can't even handle me right now (yeah)
Still feeling myself I'm like outta control
Can't stop now, more shots, let's go
Ten more rounds can I get a K.O.
Paparazzi trying to make me pose
Came to party 'til I came no more
Celebrate 'cause that's all I know
Tip the groupies taking off their clothes
Grand finale' like Superbowl
Go hard, I run the show
That's right while I got money to blow
More lights, more ice, when I walk in the door
No hype do it big all over the globe
