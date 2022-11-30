Lirik Lagu Club Can't Handle Me - Flo Rida feat. Davide Guetta dan Fakta di Baliknya

Club Can't Handle Me - Flo Rida feat. David Guetta

You know I know how

To make 'em stop and stare as I zone out

The club can't even handle me right now

Watchin' you watchin' me I go all out

The club can't even handle me right now (yeah)

The club can't even handle me right now (yeah)

Ha-ha! Can't nothing handle me right now!

I see you D. Guetta. Let's get 'em!

I own the night and I don't need no help

Gotta be the feeling that Scarface felt

Stunting go wild can't handle this plan

Life of the club arrogant like yeah!

Top like money so the girls just melt

One too many all know me like Twelve

Look like cash and they all just stare

Bottles, models, standing on chairs

Fall out 'cause that's the business

All out it's so ridiculous

Zone out so much attention

Scream out I'm in the building (hey!)

They watching, I notice

I'm rocking, I'm rolling

I'm holding, I know it

You know it

You know I know how

To make 'em stop and stare as I zone out

The club can't even handle me right now

Watchin' you watchin' me I go all out

The club can't even handle me right now (yeah)

The club can't even handle me right now (yeah)

Still feeling myself I'm like outta control

Can't stop now, more shots, let's go

Ten more rounds can I get a K.O.

Paparazzi trying to make me pose

Came to party 'til I came no more

Celebrate 'cause that's all I know

Tip the groupies taking off their clothes

Grand finale' like Superbowl

Go hard, I run the show

That's right while I got money to blow

More lights, more ice, when I walk in the door

No hype do it big all over the globe