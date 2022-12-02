Lirik Lagu Wobble - Flo Rida dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wobble - Flo Rida



Every time you come around

I'm like ooh ooh, baby, ooh ooh, baby

When I see you break it down

I'm like you do, baby, you do, baby

Papa told me, "Boy, don't ever let down your guard"

But when you touch my hand and talk that talk

I got a knockin' in my knees and a wobble in my walk



Wobble in my, wobble in my

Wobble in my, wobble in my

When you touch my hand and talk that talk

I got a knockin' in my knees and a wobble in my walk



It's like my head's back, been drinkin' out the bottle, I swallow

Some strong drank, but really just my motto, she lotto

Jackpot, grand prize, champion franchise

Born ready and she get it right there on time

Early A.M., breakfast after the mayhem

Baby, 'cause they don't make them like you

I hope that you hate them

Black card, that's a virgin, I keep 'em twerkin'

They're workin', that's why they're perfect, go 'head and purchase



Girl, it's on me, yeah, it's my dime

Damn, if I'm wrong, yeah, it's alright

When you go down, down in my mind

Do what you want, that's what I like



Every time you come around

I'm like ooh ooh baby, ooh ooh baby

When I see you break it down

I'm like you do, baby, you do, baby

Papa told me, "Boy, don't ever let down your guard"

But when you touch my hand and talk that talk

I got a knockin' in my knees and a wobble in my walk



Wobble in my, wobble in my

Wobble in my, wobble in my

When you touch my hand and talk that talk

I got a knockin' in my knees and a wobble in my walk



Wobble, wobble, satisfaction, my model

Show me you'll lead the way, and maybe I'll follow

Promise you ecstasy, long as you're here with me

No promise at all, my love be guaranteed

Cause baby I'll hit the throttle, make our way to the grotto

Private dancin' in there and some Playboy mansion tomorrow

It's all free, cause I agree you make 'em weak

Talkin' 'bout my knees, and the thing you need, girl



Girl, it's on me, yeah, it's my dime

Damn, if I'm wrong, yeah, it's alright

When you go down, down in my mind

Do what you want, that's what I like



Every time you come around

I'm like ooh ooh baby, ooh ooh baby

When I see you break it down

I'm like you do, baby, you do, baby

Papa told me, "Boy, don't ever let down your guard"

But when you touch my hand and talk that talk

I got a knockin' in my knees and a wobble in my walk



(Wobble)

Work, work, work, work, work with it

Don't stop, don't, don't stop, get it

When you touch my hand and talk that talk

I got a knockin' in my knees and a wobble in my walk



Wobble in my, wobble in my

Wobble in my, wobble in my

When you touch my hand and talk that talk

I got a knockin' in my knees and a wobble in my walk



Credit



Produser: Cook Classics dan Mike Caren



Penulis: Antonio Mobley, Breyan Isaac, Cook Classics, Flo Rida, dan Rudy Toombs



Album: My House



Genre: Pop-rap



Fakta di balik lagu



Wobble merupakan lagu yang direkam oleh rapper asal Amerika Serikat (AS) Flo Rida dan resmi dirilis pada 7 April 2015.



Lagu ini diluncurkan sebagai salah satu single dalam album studio miliknya yang bertajuk My House.



Dalam lagu pop-rap yang mengambil tema cinta ini, Flo Rida mengambil sampel dari lagu karya Little Willie John yang berjudul I'm Shakin.



Diketahui, Tramar Lacel Dillard atau yang dikenal dengan nama panggung Flo Rida, lahir pada 16 September 1979. Flo merupakan seorang rapper dan penyanyi tersohor asal AS.



Pada 2007, popularitas Flo segera melambung usai mengeluarkan single debutnya yang bertajuk Low, dan menggandeng T-Pain sebagai teman duetnya.



Saat itu, Low menjadi lagu yang dikenal secara luas dan menduduki puncak tangga lagu Billboard Hot 100 selama sepuluh minggu berturut-turut. Selain itu, lagu tersebut juga memecahkan rekor penjualan unduhan digital pada saat dirilis.



Flo pun terus merilis album dan single lainnya yang sebagian besar menjadi hit dan mendulang sukses pada berbagai tangga lagu di sejumlah negara. Bahkan, ia telah menjual lebih dari delapan puluh juta rekaman di seluruh dunia, menjadikannya salah satu musisi terlaris di dunia. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***