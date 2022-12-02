Lirik Lagu Wobble - Flo Rida dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wobble - Flo Rida
Every time you come around
I'm like ooh ooh, baby, ooh ooh, baby
When I see you break it down
I'm like you do, baby, you do, baby
Papa told me, "Boy, don't ever let down your guard"
But when you touch my hand and talk that talk
I got a knockin' in my knees and a wobble in my walk
Wobble in my, wobble in my
Wobble in my, wobble in my
When you touch my hand and talk that talk
I got a knockin' in my knees and a wobble in my walk
It's like my head's back, been drinkin' out the bottle, I swallow
Some strong drank, but really just my motto, she lotto
Jackpot, grand prize, champion franchise
Born ready and she get it right there on time
Early A.M., breakfast after the mayhem
Baby, 'cause they don't make them like you
I hope that you hate them
Black card, that's a virgin, I keep 'em twerkin'
They're workin', that's why they're perfect, go 'head and purchase
Girl, it's on me, yeah, it's my dime
Damn, if I'm wrong, yeah, it's alright
When you go down, down in my mind
Do what you want, that's what I like
Every time you come around
I'm like ooh ooh baby, ooh ooh baby
When I see you break it down
I'm like you do, baby, you do, baby
Papa told me, "Boy, don't ever let down your guard"
But when you touch my hand and talk that talk
I got a knockin' in my knees and a wobble in my walk
Wobble in my, wobble in my
Wobble in my, wobble in my
When you touch my hand and talk that talk
I got a knockin' in my knees and a wobble in my walk
Wobble, wobble, satisfaction, my model
Show me you'll lead the way, and maybe I'll follow
Promise you ecstasy, long as you're here with me
No promise at all, my love be guaranteed
Cause baby I'll hit the throttle, make our way to the grotto
Private dancin' in there and some Playboy mansion tomorrow
It's all free, cause I agree you make 'em weak
Talkin' 'bout my knees, and the thing you need, girl
Girl, it's on me, yeah, it's my dime
Damn, if I'm wrong, yeah, it's alright
When you go down, down in my mind
Do what you want, that's what I like
Every time you come around
I'm like ooh ooh baby, ooh ooh baby
When I see you break it down
I'm like you do, baby, you do, baby
Papa told me, "Boy, don't ever let down your guard"
But when you touch my hand and talk that talk
I got a knockin' in my knees and a wobble in my walk
(Wobble)
Work, work, work, work, work with it
Don't stop, don't, don't stop, get it
When you touch my hand and talk that talk
I got a knockin' in my knees and a wobble in my walk
Wobble in my, wobble in my
Wobble in my, wobble in my
When you touch my hand and talk that talk
I got a knockin' in my knees and a wobble in my walk
Credit
Produser: Cook Classics dan Mike Caren
Penulis: Antonio Mobley, Breyan Isaac, Cook Classics, Flo Rida, dan Rudy Toombs
Album: My House
Genre: Pop-rap
Fakta di balik lagu
Wobble merupakan lagu yang direkam oleh rapper asal Amerika Serikat (AS) Flo Rida dan resmi dirilis pada 7 April 2015.
Lagu ini diluncurkan sebagai salah satu single dalam album studio miliknya yang bertajuk My House.
Dalam lagu pop-rap yang mengambil tema cinta ini, Flo Rida mengambil sampel dari lagu karya Little Willie John yang berjudul I'm Shakin.
Diketahui, Tramar Lacel Dillard atau yang dikenal dengan nama panggung Flo Rida, lahir pada 16 September 1979. Flo merupakan seorang rapper dan penyanyi tersohor asal AS.
Pada 2007, popularitas Flo segera melambung usai mengeluarkan single debutnya yang bertajuk Low, dan menggandeng T-Pain sebagai teman duetnya.
Saat itu, Low menjadi lagu yang dikenal secara luas dan menduduki puncak tangga lagu Billboard Hot 100 selama sepuluh minggu berturut-turut. Selain itu, lagu tersebut juga memecahkan rekor penjualan unduhan digital pada saat dirilis.
Flo pun terus merilis album dan single lainnya yang sebagian besar menjadi hit dan mendulang sukses pada berbagai tangga lagu di sejumlah negara. Bahkan, ia telah menjual lebih dari delapan puluh juta rekaman di seluruh dunia, menjadikannya salah satu musisi terlaris di dunia. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***
