Lirik Lagu Die First – Nessa Barrett dan Fakta di Baliknya

Die First – Nessa Barrett
You're all I ever wanted
So, how come I'm still haunted by the thoughts inside my head?
You love me but no matter what you say
There's only one of two ways that this is gonna end
Someone dies or someone gets hurt
But if one of us dies
I hope I die first
'Cause I don't wanna live without you
I don't wanna ever learn
How to fall asleep without you
Tell me what's worse
Losing you now or later?
Maybe I can break the curse
And I can be in love forever
If I die
You're my fire and my safety
You never mean to break me
And that's why I'm afraid
'Cause someday, everybody's leaving
You promise that you'll stay
But that's a promise you can't make
Someone dies or someone gets hurt
But if one of us dies
I hope I die first
'Cause I don't wanna live without you
I don't wanna ever learn
How to fall asleep without you
Tell me what's worse
Losing you now or later?
Maybe I can break the curse
And I can be in love forever
If I die first
I hope I die first
I can be in love forever, love forever, love forever
Can't escape it, that's how it works
Someone dies or someone gets hurt
But if one of us dies
Artikel Pilihan