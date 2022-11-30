Lirik Lagu Die First – Nessa Barrett dan Fakta di Baliknya

Die First – Nessa Barrett

You're all I ever wanted

So, how come I'm still haunted by the thoughts inside my head?

You love me but no matter what you say

There's only one of two ways that this is gonna end

Someone dies or someone gets hurt

But if one of us dies

I hope I die first

'Cause I don't wanna live without you

I don't wanna ever learn

How to fall asleep without you

Tell me what's worse

Losing you now or later?

Maybe I can break the curse

And I can be in love forever

If I die

You're my fire and my safety

You never mean to break me

And that's why I'm afraid

'Cause someday, everybody's leaving

You promise that you'll stay

But that's a promise you can't make

Someone dies or someone gets hurt

But if one of us dies

I hope I die first

'Cause I don't wanna live without you

I don't wanna ever learn

How to fall asleep without you

Tell me what's worse

Losing you now or later?

Maybe I can break the curse

And I can be in love forever

If I die first

I hope I die first

I can be in love forever, love forever, love forever

Can't escape it, that's how it works

Someone dies or someone gets hurt

But if one of us dies