Lirik Lagu 1961 - The Fray dan Fakta di Baliknya

1961 - The Fray



Two brothers, 1961

On a road 90 miles too long

Someone don't want us together but

We just keep on walking 'cause we're one

I got a voice and you've got a reason

For the glory, we sing our broken song

Take a side and I'll take the other one

Two brothers under one nation



Wanna feel your love right now

Wanna see the night and feel the day

Ever try to touch somebody

90 miles away

But it won't be the same again

No, it won't be the same again

Yeah



Third brother, 1989

Got through it, opened up the line

Stand tall, I'll follow you this time

We're all just waiting on a sign



Wanna feel your love right now

Wanna see the night and feel the day

Ever try to touch somebody

90 miles away

But it won't be the same again

No, it won't be the same again

I'll be with you until the end

But it won't be the same



We're broken, we're battered

We're torn up and we're shattered

We turned back on each other

The moment that it mattered

But the curtain is shaking

It's bending and it's breaking

And I'll be with you in the end



But it won't be the same again

Can't go back to the way it's been

I'll be with you until the end

But it won't be the same again

It won't be the same again



Credit



Produser: Brendan O’Brien



Penulis: Joe King & Isaac Slade



Album: Scars and Stories



Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop



Fakta di balik lagu



1961 merupakan lagu milik band alternatif asal Amerika Serikat (AS), The Fray, yang resmi dirilis pada 7 Februari 2012.



Lagu ini dirilis sebagai single keenam dalam album studio ketiga mereka yang bertajuk Scars and Stories.



Secara harfiah, 1961 dimaksudkan untuk menggambarkan ketegangan antara Berlin Timur dan Barat, tetapi juga menggunakan peristiwa ini sebagai metafora untuk suatu hubungan.



Sebelumnya, Isaac Slade, Joe King, Dave Welsh, dan Ben Wysocki terbentuk sebagai sebuah band di Denver, Colorado pada 2002.



Saat itu, Slade dan King merupakan teman sekolah yang turut bergabung dengan Welsh dan Wysocki. Keempatnya kemudian menamai grup tersebut sebagai band The Fray.



Setelah itu, mereka pun merilis dua koleksi lagu, yakni Movement dan Reason, sebelum akhirnya merilis album pertamanya yang bertajuk How to Save a Life.



Album tersebut berisi sejumlah single hit, di antaranya adalah Over My Head (Cable Car) dan How to Save a Life. Keduanya akhirnya dinominasikan ke dalam penghargaan bergengsi di AS, yakni Grammy Award.



Kesuksesannya membuat mereka merilis sejumlah album lainnya, di antaranta ialah The Fray, Never Say Never, Scars and Stories, dan Helios.



Pada 2016, The Fray merilis album hits terbesar mereka yang bertajuk Through the Years. Selain merilis beberapa single baru, album ini juga menggabungkan semua hits terbesar mereka dari empat album sebelumnya.



Namun, vokalis sekaligus pianis Isaac Slade pun mengumumkan kepergiannya dari The Fray pada 12 Maret 2022.



“Saya siap untuk mulai melakukan impian saya di sisa hidup saya di bumi bersama dengan istri saya yang luar biasa dan dua anak kami,” tutur Slade melalui Instagram-nya. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***