Lirik Lagu 1961 - The Fray dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
2 Desember 2022, 03:35 WIB
Band The Fray.
Band The Fray. /Tangkap layar Spotify.

1961 - The Fray

Two brothers, 1961
On a road 90 miles too long
Someone don't want us together but
We just keep on walking 'cause we're one
I got a voice and you've got a reason
For the glory, we sing our broken song
Take a side and I'll take the other one
Two brothers under one nation

Wanna feel your love right now
Wanna see the night and feel the day
Ever try to touch somebody
90 miles away
But it won't be the same again
No, it won't be the same again
Yeah

Third brother, 1989
Got through it, opened up the line
Stand tall, I'll follow you this time
We're all just waiting on a sign

Wanna feel your love right now
Wanna see the night and feel the day
Ever try to touch somebody
90 miles away
But it won't be the same again
No, it won't be the same again
I'll be with you until the end
But it won't be the same

We're broken, we're battered
We're torn up and we're shattered
We turned back on each other
The moment that it mattered
But the curtain is shaking
It's bending and it's breaking
And I'll be with you in the end

But it won't be the same again
Can't go back to the way it's been
I'll be with you until the end
But it won't be the same again
It won't be the same again

Credit

Produser: Brendan O’Brien

Penulis: Joe King & Isaac Slade

Album: Scars and Stories

Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop

Fakta di balik lagu

1961 merupakan lagu milik band alternatif asal Amerika Serikat (AS), The Fray, yang resmi dirilis pada 7 Februari 2012.

Lagu ini dirilis sebagai single keenam dalam album studio ketiga mereka yang bertajuk Scars and Stories.

Secara harfiah, 1961 dimaksudkan untuk menggambarkan ketegangan antara Berlin Timur dan Barat, tetapi juga menggunakan peristiwa ini sebagai metafora untuk suatu hubungan.

Sebelumnya, Isaac Slade, Joe King, Dave Welsh, dan Ben Wysocki terbentuk sebagai sebuah band di Denver, Colorado pada 2002.

Saat itu, Slade dan King merupakan teman sekolah yang turut bergabung dengan Welsh dan Wysocki. Keempatnya kemudian menamai grup tersebut sebagai band The Fray.

Setelah itu, mereka pun merilis dua koleksi lagu, yakni Movement dan Reason, sebelum akhirnya merilis album pertamanya yang bertajuk How to Save a Life.

Album tersebut berisi sejumlah single hit, di antaranya adalah Over My Head (Cable Car) dan How to Save a Life. Keduanya akhirnya dinominasikan ke dalam penghargaan bergengsi di AS, yakni Grammy Award.

Kesuksesannya membuat mereka merilis sejumlah album lainnya, di antaranta ialah The Fray, Never Say Never, Scars and Stories, dan Helios.

Pada 2016, The Fray merilis album hits terbesar mereka yang bertajuk Through the Years. Selain merilis beberapa single baru, album ini juga menggabungkan semua hits terbesar mereka dari empat album sebelumnya.

Namun, vokalis sekaligus pianis Isaac Slade pun mengumumkan kepergiannya dari The Fray pada 12 Maret 2022.

“Saya siap untuk mulai melakukan impian saya di sisa hidup saya di bumi bersama dengan istri saya yang luar biasa dan dua anak kami,” tutur Slade melalui Instagram-nya. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

