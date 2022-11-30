Lirik Lagu I Wanna Die – Nessa Barrett dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Wanna Die – Nessa Barrett
You're my Jesus, you're my God
The one before was just a fraud
He shut me in a tiny box
And told me I was hard to love
I wake up at night, screamin'
I'm scared to shut my eyes, demons
But with your arms around me, I'm as safe as can be
Never been this happy, so
I wanna die when you kiss me slowly
I'd be just fine if my blood stopped flowin'
My, oh my, I'm terrified
I know the rest of my life won't compare to these nights with you
I wanna die when you touch my body
Every time you stop, my skin starts crawlin'
My, oh, my, you made my life
So, someone better read my rights
I wanna die, yeah, yeah
I wanna die, yeah, yeah
I wanna die, yeah, yeah
I wanna die, I wanna die
Oh, you saved me from a straight-up crisis
Wanna drink you like wine, Dionysos
Everybody in my life got prices
Too high to pay, uh-oh
I still wake up at night, screamin'
I'm scared to shut my eyes, demons
But with your arms around me, I'm as safe as can be
Never been this happy, so
I wanna die when you kiss me slowly
I'd be just fine if my blood stopped flowin'
My, oh, my, I'm terrified
I know the rest of my life won't compare to these nights with you
I wanna die when you touch my body
Every time you stop, my skin starts crawlin'
My, oh, my, you made my life
So, someone better read my rights
