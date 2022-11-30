Lirik Lagu I Wanna Die – Nessa Barrett dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Wanna Die – Nessa Barrett

You're my Jesus, you're my God

The one before was just a fraud

He shut me in a tiny box

And told me I was hard to love

I wake up at night, screamin'

I'm scared to shut my eyes, demons

But with your arms around me, I'm as safe as can be

Never been this happy, so

I wanna die when you kiss me slowly

I'd be just fine if my blood stopped flowin'

My, oh my, I'm terrified

I know the rest of my life won't compare to these nights with you

I wanna die when you touch my body

Every time you stop, my skin starts crawlin'

My, oh, my, you made my life

So, someone better read my rights

I wanna die, yeah, yeah

I wanna die, yeah, yeah

I wanna die, yeah, yeah

I wanna die, I wanna die

Oh, you saved me from a straight-up crisis

Wanna drink you like wine, Dionysos

Everybody in my life got prices

Too high to pay, uh-oh

I still wake up at night, screamin'

I'm scared to shut my eyes, demons

But with your arms around me, I'm as safe as can be

Never been this happy, so

I wanna die when you kiss me slowly

I'd be just fine if my blood stopped flowin'

My, oh, my, I'm terrified

I know the rest of my life won't compare to these nights with you

I wanna die when you touch my body

Every time you stop, my skin starts crawlin'

My, oh, my, you made my life

So, someone better read my rights