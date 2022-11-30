Lirik Lagu I Don't Like It, I Love It - Flo Rida feat. Robin Thicke dan Verdine White dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Don't Like It, I Love It - Flo Rida feat. Robin Thicke dan Verdine White

I don't like it, I love it, love it, love it, uh oh

So good it hurts

I don't want it, I gotta, gotta have it, uh oh

When I can't find the words

I don't like it, I love it, love it, love it, uh oh

So good it hurts

I don't want it, I gotta, gotta have it, uh oh

When I can't find the words, I just go

I don't like it, no, I love it

I don't like it, no, I love it

All out, turn the beat up

Hey now I'm glad to meet ya

Turn up girl, blow the speaker

Yeah up, think about it now, blow the speaker

I'll speak louder, let's get wild tonite

Billionaire bottles, we just down em like

Ain't no problem, all my roads are right

All right, all right

I don't like it, I love it

I got another comma in my budget

I got a anaconda in my Trukfit

Don't push it, don't push it

Cause I'ma hit it til I jackpot, that's right

Wax on baby wax off, act right

You can put it on the black card, all night

And I'll spend it, I'll spend it cause

I don't like it, I love it, love it, love it, uh oh

So good it hurts

I don't want it, I gotta, gotta have it, uh oh

When I can't find the words I just go

I don't like it, no, I love it

I don't like it, no, I love it

I don't like it, no, I love it

I don't like it, no, I love it

All night, let me groove ya

Dance with me, turn down for who girl

Another runner help us step the moves up

Yeah bet that round need a measure or ruler

Celebrate life and I'll pay for it

That Cavalli nice next to my Tom Ford

Yeah party all night, let's all aboard

Let's all aboard, all aboard

I don't like it, I love it

And them other girls they can't touch it

Competition, that's a whole another subject

I wanna walk it out in public

You a star baby, just know, let's go

To the metro or the condo, let's go

Perfect time gotta let it flow, you know

I'm watching, I'm watching, cause

I don't like it, I love it, love it, love it, uh oh

So good it hurts

I don't want it, I gotta, gotta have it, uh oh

When I can't find the words I just go

I don't like it, no, I love it

I don't like it, no, I love it

Meet me at the studio

Bangarang just like Rufio (oh)

Feel the bass, let ya booty go

I wanna get inside it (Oh, yeah)

Run away for a few days

Thinkin' bout love, baby, touché

Tied up like a shoe lace

I don't like it, I don't like it (Ooh, don't like it)