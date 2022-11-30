Lirik Lagu I Don't Like It, I Love It - Flo Rida feat. Robin Thicke dan Verdine White dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Don't Like It, I Love It - Flo Rida feat. Robin Thicke dan Verdine White
I don't like it, I love it, love it, love it, uh oh
So good it hurts
I don't want it, I gotta, gotta have it, uh oh
When I can't find the words
I don't like it, I love it, love it, love it, uh oh
So good it hurts
I don't want it, I gotta, gotta have it, uh oh
When I can't find the words, I just go
I don't like it, no, I love it
I don't like it, no, I love it
All out, turn the beat up
Hey now I'm glad to meet ya
Turn up girl, blow the speaker
Yeah up, think about it now, blow the speaker
I'll speak louder, let's get wild tonite
Billionaire bottles, we just down em like
Ain't no problem, all my roads are right
All right, all right
I don't like it, I love it
I got another comma in my budget
I got a anaconda in my Trukfit
Don't push it, don't push it
Cause I'ma hit it til I jackpot, that's right
Wax on baby wax off, act right
You can put it on the black card, all night
And I'll spend it, I'll spend it cause
I don't like it, I love it, love it, love it, uh oh
So good it hurts
I don't want it, I gotta, gotta have it, uh oh
When I can't find the words I just go
I don't like it, no, I love it
I don't like it, no, I love it
I don't like it, no, I love it
I don't like it, no, I love it
All night, let me groove ya
Dance with me, turn down for who girl
Another runner help us step the moves up
Yeah bet that round need a measure or ruler
Celebrate life and I'll pay for it
That Cavalli nice next to my Tom Ford
Yeah party all night, let's all aboard
Let's all aboard, all aboard
I don't like it, I love it
And them other girls they can't touch it
Competition, that's a whole another subject
I wanna walk it out in public
You a star baby, just know, let's go
To the metro or the condo, let's go
Perfect time gotta let it flow, you know
I'm watching, I'm watching, cause
I don't like it, I love it, love it, love it, uh oh
So good it hurts
I don't want it, I gotta, gotta have it, uh oh
When I can't find the words I just go
I don't like it, no, I love it
I don't like it, no, I love it
Meet me at the studio
Bangarang just like Rufio (oh)
Feel the bass, let ya booty go
I wanna get inside it (Oh, yeah)
Run away for a few days
Thinkin' bout love, baby, touché
Tied up like a shoe lace
I don't like it, I don't like it (Ooh, don't like it)
