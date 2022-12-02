Lirik Lagu Black Bathing Suit – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Black Bathing Suit – Lana Del Rey
Grenadine quarantine, I like you a lot
It's LA, "Hey" on Zoom, Target parking lot
And if this is the end, I want a boyfriend
Someone to eat ice cream with, and watch television
Or walk home from the mall with
'Cause what I really meant is when I'm being honest
I'm tired of this shit
'Cause my body is my temple, my heart is one too
The only thing that still fits me is this black bathing suit
You don't know me any better than they do, baby
My time is run over, so the only time you'll ever see me
Is in your dreams in my black bathing suit
Looking at me, looking over at you real cute, 'cause
He said I was bad, let me show you how bad girls do
'Cause no one does it better
He said I was bad, let me show you how bad girls do
'Cause no one does it better
Swisher Sweet, magazines, promise you it's not
'Cause of you, that I'm mean, it's my afterthoughts
And what I never said, why there's a price on my head
It's nothing to do with them, it's my karmic lineage
So I'm not friends with my mother, but I still love my dad
Untraditional lover, can you handle that?
I guess I'm complicated, my life's sorta too
I wish you could see to my soul through this black bathing suit
You don't know me any better than they do, baby
'Cause I sing like an angel, my heart's like one too
The only thing that fits is this black bathing suit
Looking at me, looking over at you real cute, 'cause
He said I was bad, let me show you how bad girls do
'Cause no one does it better
He said I was bad, let me show you how bad girls do
'Cause no one does it better
They said I was bad, and I'll show them what bad girls do
My black bathing suit (oh, let 'em talk about me)
They're just yesterday's news (they're fucking broke, and we're laughing about them)
Mail me when you get the blues (we'll have the last laugh about it)
By the way, thanks for the shoes (haha)
Your interest really made stacks, your interest really made stacks
Your interest really made stacks out of it
