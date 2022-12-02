Lirik Lagu Black Bathing Suit – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Black Bathing Suit – Lana Del Rey

Grenadine quarantine, I like you a lot

It's LA, "Hey" on Zoom, Target parking lot

And if this is the end, I want a boyfriend

Someone to eat ice cream with, and watch television

Or walk home from the mall with

'Cause what I really meant is when I'm being honest

I'm tired of this shit

'Cause my body is my temple, my heart is one too

The only thing that still fits me is this black bathing suit

You don't know me any better than they do, baby

My time is run over, so the only time you'll ever see me

Is in your dreams in my black bathing suit

Looking at me, looking over at you real cute, 'cause

He said I was bad, let me show you how bad girls do

'Cause no one does it better

He said I was bad, let me show you how bad girls do

'Cause no one does it better

Swisher Sweet, magazines, promise you it's not

'Cause of you, that I'm mean, it's my afterthoughts

And what I never said, why there's a price on my head

It's nothing to do with them, it's my karmic lineage

So I'm not friends with my mother, but I still love my dad

Untraditional lover, can you handle that?

I guess I'm complicated, my life's sorta too

I wish you could see to my soul through this black bathing suit

You don't know me any better than they do, baby

'Cause I sing like an angel, my heart's like one too

The only thing that fits is this black bathing suit

Looking at me, looking over at you real cute, 'cause

He said I was bad, let me show you how bad girls do

'Cause no one does it better

He said I was bad, let me show you how bad girls do

'Cause no one does it better

They said I was bad, and I'll show them what bad girls do

My black bathing suit (oh, let 'em talk about me)

They're just yesterday's news (they're fucking broke, and we're laughing about them)

Mail me when you get the blues (we'll have the last laugh about it)

By the way, thanks for the shoes (haha)

Your interest really made stacks, your interest really made stacks

Your interest really made stacks out of it