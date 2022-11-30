Lirik Lagu Pain – Nessa Barrett dan Fakta di Baliknya

Pain – Nessa Barrett
You took away my heart and
Told me we were different
Beautiful, with room to grow
You left me in the morning
Softly without warning
How was I supposed to know?
Oh, I'm trying
Give me a reason
To let you go 'cause
Right now I can't
I'm in pain
I'm in pain
Mmm
And I feel lost with out you
Never thought to doubt you
Oh, who else is there to blame?
So save your best excuses
They can't get me through this
Maybe time can, maybe space
Oh, I'm trying
Give me a reason
To let you go 'cause
Right now I can't
I'm in pain
I'm in pain
Should I say I'm sorry?
Did I mess it up?
All that you got from me
Was it not enough?
I'm in pain
I'm in pain
You're to blame
I'm in pain
Artis: Nessa Barrett
Album: Pain
Dirilis: 2020
Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop
Penulis lagu: Leo Mellace, Nate Cyphert, Vanessa Barrett
Artikel Pilihan