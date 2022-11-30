Lirik Lagu Pain – Nessa Barrett dan Fakta di Baliknya

Pain – Nessa Barrett

You took away my heart and

Told me we were different

Beautiful, with room to grow

You left me in the morning

Softly without warning

How was I supposed to know?

Oh, I'm trying

Give me a reason

To let you go 'cause

Right now I can't

I'm in pain

I'm in pain

Mmm

And I feel lost with out you

Never thought to doubt you

Oh, who else is there to blame?

So save your best excuses

They can't get me through this

Maybe time can, maybe space

Oh, I'm trying

Give me a reason

To let you go 'cause

Right now I can't

I'm in pain

I'm in pain

Should I say I'm sorry?

Did I mess it up?

All that you got from me

Was it not enough?

I'm in pain

I'm in pain

You're to blame

I'm in pain

Artis: Nessa Barrett

Album: Pain

Dirilis: 2020

Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop

Penulis lagu: Leo Mellace, Nate Cyphert, Vanessa Barrett