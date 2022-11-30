Lirik Lagu Counting Crimes – Nessa Barrett dan Fakta di Baliknya

Counting Crimes – Nessa Barrett

Yeah-yeah, yeah, yeah-yeah, yeah

Yeah-yeah, yeah, yeah-yeah, yeah

I could never

Talk how you talk, walk how you walk

'Cause I'd have a problem sleeping

Wandering eyes and comfortable lies

You seem to sleep just fine

I'm not a saint, and I make mistakes

But next to you I'm holy

Oh, I'm praying for your soul now

Praying for your soul

If we're counting crimes, nickels and dimes

We'd both have riches but you'd be the richest around

Around

I could never love me again

I could never trust me again

If I did half of what you did

It's enough to make me sick

I could never love me, love me, love me again (I could never)

Keep a straight face for causing you pain

Say it's your imagination

That's what you do like you gotta prove

You're not what I've had faith in (no)

If we're counting crimes, nickels and dimes

We'd both have riches but you'd be the richest around

Around

I could never love me again

I could never trust me again

If I did half of what you did

It's enough to make me sick

I could never love me, love me, love me again

Yeah-yeah, yeah, yeah-yeah, yeah

I could never

Yeah-yeah, yeah, yeah-yeah, yeah

I could never

I could never

I could never