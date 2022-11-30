Lirik Lagu Counting Crimes – Nessa Barrett dan Fakta di Baliknya

Counting Crimes – Nessa Barrett
Yeah-yeah, yeah, yeah-yeah, yeah
Yeah-yeah, yeah, yeah-yeah, yeah
I could never
Talk how you talk, walk how you walk
'Cause I'd have a problem sleeping
Wandering eyes and comfortable lies
You seem to sleep just fine
I'm not a saint, and I make mistakes
But next to you I'm holy
Oh, I'm praying for your soul now
Praying for your soul
If we're counting crimes, nickels and dimes
We'd both have riches but you'd be the richest around
Around
I could never love me again
I could never trust me again
If I did half of what you did
It's enough to make me sick
I could never love me, love me, love me again (I could never)
Keep a straight face for causing you pain
Say it's your imagination
That's what you do like you gotta prove
You're not what I've had faith in (no)
If we're counting crimes, nickels and dimes
We'd both have riches but you'd be the richest around
Around
I could never love me again
I could never trust me again
If I did half of what you did
It's enough to make me sick
I could never love me, love me, love me again
Yeah-yeah, yeah, yeah-yeah, yeah
I could never
Yeah-yeah, yeah, yeah-yeah, yeah
I could never
I could never
I could never
