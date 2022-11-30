Lirik Lagu That's What I Like - Flo Rida feat. Fitz dan Fakta di Baliknya

That's What I Like - Flo Rida feat. Fitz
I said hey, that's what I like, I like about you
The way you do what you do, how you do, I like about you
Come on now, hey, that's what I like, I like about you
The way you do what you do, how you do, I like about you
I said hey, hey, hey, hey
They call me Ali Bomaye, M.I.A. to Bombay, baby
I go hard, so don't come lazy, come lazy
This is my party, don't be late
And how much fun can one man take?
You walk past and I go crazy
Oh my, my, my, my
Like it, like it, checkmate yeah
I'm movin' up, up, shut 'em all down
I like it, like it, I get bread
I got a tour, on that black Ferrari, zoom on in
Hop in let's get it started
Beg my pardon, but you got it
And that's why I said
I said hey, that's what I like, I like about you
The way you do what you do, how you do, I like about you
Come on now, hey, that's what I like, I like about you
The way you do what you do, how you do, I like about you
I said hey, hey, hey, hey
My mama ain't raise no fool or no failure
Only go first place, let me upgrade ya
Olé, red flag I'm wavin'
Your way, drop down, I'm chasin'
Oh my, my, my you look
Look so bad, bad like good
Good times, all the time I'm havin'
Tonight and I don't mind braggin'
Give me one for the treble, I need two for the bass
I spend my three wishes on you, that's just my generous ways
Throw it back like it's the way, I work the play
A little harder than the rest I'm Dr. J
I'm an all-time great, you twerk the same like
Oh my, my, my, my
I said hey, that's what I like, I like about you
The way you do what you do, how you do, I like about you
Come on now, hey, that's what I like, I like about you
The way you do what you do, how you do, I like about you
I said hey, hey, hey, hey
Credit
Produser: Vinny Venditto, Sermstyle, dan Teemu Brunila
Penulis: Vinny Venditto, Breyan Isaac, Ernest Clark, Flo Rida, Jimmy Marinos, Kosine, Mike Skill, Miles Beard, Sermstyle, Teemu Brunila, Thomas Troelsen, Toots Hibbert, dan Wally Palamarchuk
Album: My House
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Fakta di Baliknya
That’s What I Like merupakan lagu yang direkam oleh rapper asal Amerika Serikat (AS) Flo Rida dengan menggandeng Fitz sebagai teman duetnya.
