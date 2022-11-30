Lirik Lagu That's What I Like - Flo Rida feat. Fitz dan Fakta di Baliknya

That's What I Like - Flo Rida feat. Fitz

I said hey, that's what I like, I like about you

The way you do what you do, how you do, I like about you

Come on now, hey, that's what I like, I like about you

The way you do what you do, how you do, I like about you

I said hey, hey, hey, hey

They call me Ali Bomaye, M.I.A. to Bombay, baby

I go hard, so don't come lazy, come lazy

This is my party, don't be late

And how much fun can one man take?

You walk past and I go crazy

Oh my, my, my, my

Like it, like it, checkmate yeah

I'm movin' up, up, shut 'em all down

I like it, like it, I get bread

I got a tour, on that black Ferrari, zoom on in

Hop in let's get it started

Beg my pardon, but you got it

And that's why I said

I said hey, that's what I like, I like about you

The way you do what you do, how you do, I like about you

Come on now, hey, that's what I like, I like about you

The way you do what you do, how you do, I like about you

I said hey, hey, hey, hey

My mama ain't raise no fool or no failure

Only go first place, let me upgrade ya

Olé, red flag I'm wavin'

Your way, drop down, I'm chasin'

Oh my, my, my you look

Look so bad, bad like good

Good times, all the time I'm havin'

Tonight and I don't mind braggin'

Give me one for the treble, I need two for the bass

I spend my three wishes on you, that's just my generous ways

Throw it back like it's the way, I work the play

A little harder than the rest I'm Dr. J

I'm an all-time great, you twerk the same like

Oh my, my, my, my

I said hey, that's what I like, I like about you

The way you do what you do, how you do, I like about you

Come on now, hey, that's what I like, I like about you

The way you do what you do, how you do, I like about you

I said hey, hey, hey, hey

Credit

Produser: Vinny Venditto, Sermstyle, dan Teemu Brunila

Penulis: Vinny Venditto, Breyan Isaac, Ernest Clark, Flo Rida, Jimmy Marinos, Kosine, Mike Skill, Miles Beard, Sermstyle, Teemu Brunila, Thomas Troelsen, Toots Hibbert, dan Wally Palamarchuk

Album: My House

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Fakta di Baliknya

That’s What I Like merupakan lagu yang direkam oleh rapper asal Amerika Serikat (AS) Flo Rida dengan menggandeng Fitz sebagai teman duetnya.