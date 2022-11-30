Lirik Lagu Good Ol' Days - The Script dan Fakta di Baliknya

Good Ol' Days - The Script
Up in the bar all smoking cigars
While we were drinking Irish whiskey straight from the jar
Talkin' 'bout them better days are not that far
Whoever's coming back to mine you better bring the guitar
You play a sad song, yea sing it from the heart
Tell a sad story, yea tell it from the start
Pass me on the pain that you made into art
Yeah, pierce it through my skin like a heroin dart
When
Someone strummin' on the strings and they're spittin' things
Everybody's movin' groovin' vibes when the other sings
They gon' kill you with the passion and the soul
When the first verse drops, you be fighting back the tears and all
While another man's crying in his beers and all
While his woman is sayin' cheers to it all
Ain't no shame in the game, just the way we were raised
To always sing about better days, better days
Ooh ooh
We'll remember this night when we're old and gray
'Cause in the future these will be the good ol' days
Ooh ooh
Yeah we're arm in arm as we sing away
In the future these will be the good ol' days
Ten o'clock and it's off, what started as a pub crawl
Now we're all lost
Better live it out tonight, tomorrow's gonna cost
So get up on that piano boy and play your ass off
If you play it real good, everybody sings along
If you bang us out a beat, everybody move along
Play us somethin' real we can hang our hopes on
Sing a rebel song and watch us march along
Won't you come along? (oh, these times are hard)
And meet Jenny, meet Pete, meet Mary, meet Keith
They're busking on the street seven days a week
Pay a pound, pay a penny, make it full or leave it empty
They play, you listen, that's plenty
It's 2am now, we're dancing in the rain and all
Hanging out of each other like the pain is gone
These are my people, these are my crowd
And I'm never too proud to sing about 'em
Ooh ooh
We'll remember this night when we're old and gray
'Cause in the future these will be the good ol' days
Ooh ooh
Yeah we're arm in arm as we sing away
In the future these will be the good ol' days
I got the whole place singin' yea, singin' this song
Even the old man there with the paddy hat on
Is singin' woo hoo (come on sing it sing it, ooh ooh)
I got the whole place singin' yea, singin' this song
Even the girl over there with the red dress on
Singin' woohoo (she singin', ooh ooh)
Oh, I got the whole bar drinkin' yeah, singin' this tune
And the guys over there with the big tattoos
Are singin' woohoo, drinkin' and singin', ooh ooh
The emo girls with the college degrees
And the tag along friends with the fake ID's
Singin' woohoo, oh singin' yeah
Ooh ooh, we're arm in arm as we sing away
In the future these will be the good ol' days
The good ol' days
The good ol' days
The good ol' days, yeah
The good ol' days
