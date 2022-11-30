Lirik Lagu Good Ol' Days - The Script dan Fakta di Baliknya

Good Ol' Days - The Script

Up in the bar all smoking cigars

While we were drinking Irish whiskey straight from the jar

Talkin' 'bout them better days are not that far

Whoever's coming back to mine you better bring the guitar

You play a sad song, yea sing it from the heart

Tell a sad story, yea tell it from the start

Pass me on the pain that you made into art

Yeah, pierce it through my skin like a heroin dart

When

Someone strummin' on the strings and they're spittin' things

Everybody's movin' groovin' vibes when the other sings

They gon' kill you with the passion and the soul

When the first verse drops, you be fighting back the tears and all

While another man's crying in his beers and all

While his woman is sayin' cheers to it all

Ain't no shame in the game, just the way we were raised

To always sing about better days, better days

Ooh ooh

We'll remember this night when we're old and gray

'Cause in the future these will be the good ol' days

Ooh ooh

Yeah we're arm in arm as we sing away

In the future these will be the good ol' days

Ten o'clock and it's off, what started as a pub crawl

Now we're all lost

Better live it out tonight, tomorrow's gonna cost

So get up on that piano boy and play your ass off

If you play it real good, everybody sings along

If you bang us out a beat, everybody move along

Play us somethin' real we can hang our hopes on

Sing a rebel song and watch us march along

Won't you come along? (oh, these times are hard)

And meet Jenny, meet Pete, meet Mary, meet Keith

They're busking on the street seven days a week

Pay a pound, pay a penny, make it full or leave it empty

They play, you listen, that's plenty

It's 2am now, we're dancing in the rain and all

Hanging out of each other like the pain is gone

These are my people, these are my crowd

And I'm never too proud to sing about 'em

Ooh ooh

We'll remember this night when we're old and gray

'Cause in the future these will be the good ol' days

Ooh ooh

Yeah we're arm in arm as we sing away

In the future these will be the good ol' days

I got the whole place singin' yea, singin' this song

Even the old man there with the paddy hat on

Is singin' woo hoo (come on sing it sing it, ooh ooh)

I got the whole place singin' yea, singin' this song

Even the girl over there with the red dress on

Singin' woohoo (she singin', ooh ooh)

Oh, I got the whole bar drinkin' yeah, singin' this tune

And the guys over there with the big tattoos

Are singin' woohoo, drinkin' and singin', ooh ooh

The emo girls with the college degrees

And the tag along friends with the fake ID's

Singin' woohoo, oh singin' yeah

Ooh ooh, we're arm in arm as we sing away

In the future these will be the good ol' days

The good ol' days

The good ol' days

The good ol' days, yeah

The good ol' days

Credit