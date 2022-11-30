Lirik Lagu Science and Faith - The Script dan Fakta di Baliknya

Science and Faith - The Script
Tried to break love to a science
In an act of pure defiance
I broke her heart
There's a pull up on her theories
There's a watch her growing weary
I broke her heart.
Having heavy conversations
About the furthest constellations of our souls
We're just trying to find some meaning
In the things that we believe in
But we got some ways to go
Of all of the things that she's ever said
She goes and says something that just knocks me dead.
You won't find faith or hope down a telescope
You won't find heart and soul in the stars
You can break everything down to chemicals
But you can't explain a love like ours
Ooh, it's the way we feel, yeah this is real
Ooh, it's the way we feel, yeah this is real
I tried pushing evolution
As the obvious conclusion off the start
But it was all my own amusement
Saying love was an illusion of a hopeless heart
Of all of the things that she's ever said
She goes and says something that knocks me dead
You won't find faith or hope down a telescope
You won't find heart and soul in the stars
You can break everything down to chemicals
But you can't explain a love like ours
Ooh, it's the way we feel, yeah this is real
Ooh, it's the way we feel, yeah this is real
Of all of the things that she's ever said
She goes and says something that just knocks me dead
You won't find faith or hope down a telescope
You won't find heart and soul in the stars
You can break everything down to chemicals
But you can't explain a love like ours
Ooh, it's the way we feel, yeah this is real
Ooh, it's the way we feel, yeah this is real
