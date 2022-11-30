Lirik Lagu Science and Faith - The Script dan Fakta di Baliknya

Science and Faith - The Script

Tried to break love to a science

In an act of pure defiance

I broke her heart

There's a pull up on her theories

There's a watch her growing weary

I broke her heart.

Having heavy conversations

About the furthest constellations of our souls

We're just trying to find some meaning

In the things that we believe in

But we got some ways to go

Of all of the things that she's ever said

She goes and says something that just knocks me dead.

You won't find faith or hope down a telescope

You won't find heart and soul in the stars

You can break everything down to chemicals

But you can't explain a love like ours

Ooh, it's the way we feel, yeah this is real

Ooh, it's the way we feel, yeah this is real

I tried pushing evolution

As the obvious conclusion off the start

But it was all my own amusement

Saying love was an illusion of a hopeless heart

Of all of the things that she's ever said

She goes and says something that knocks me dead

You won't find faith or hope down a telescope

You won't find heart and soul in the stars

You can break everything down to chemicals

But you can't explain a love like ours

Ooh, it's the way we feel, yeah this is real

Ooh, it's the way we feel, yeah this is real

Of all of the things that she's ever said

She goes and says something that just knocks me dead

You won't find faith or hope down a telescope

You won't find heart and soul in the stars

You can break everything down to chemicals

But you can't explain a love like ours

Ooh, it's the way we feel, yeah this is real

Ooh, it's the way we feel, yeah this is real