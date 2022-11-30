Lirik Lagu This Love - The Script dan Fakta di Baliknya

This = Love - The Script
It's in the eyes of the children
As they leave for the very first time
And it's in the heart of the soldier
As he takes a bullet on the frontline
It's in the face of a mother
As she takes the force of a blow
And it's in the hands of the father, yeah
As he works his fingers to the bone, yeah
I'm standing under a white flag, oh
Can you see me, oh
Can you see me, oh
I'm standing for everything we have, oh
Can you hear me, oh
Can you hear me
This is why we do it
This is worth the pain
This is where we fall down
And get back up again
This is where the heart lies
This is from above
Love is this, this is love
Love is why we do it
Love is worth the pain
Love is why we fall down
And get back up again
Love is where the heart lies
Love is from above
Love is this, this is love
This is love
This is love
This is love
It's in the soul of a city
What it does after it crumbles and burns
And it's in the blood of a hero
To know where he goes he may never return
I'm standing under a white flag, oh
Can you see me, oh
Can you see me, oh
I'm standing for everything we have, oh
Can you hear me, oh
Can you hear me
This is why we do it
This is worth the pain
This is where we fall down
And get back up again
This is where the heart lies
This is from above
Love is this, this is love
Love is why we do it
Love is worth the pain
Love is why we fall down
And get back up again
Love is where the heart lies
Love is from above
Love is this, this is love
This is love, this is love
This is love, this is love
This is love, this is love
Artikel Pilihan