Lirik Lagu This Love - The Script dan Fakta di Baliknya

This = Love - The Script

It's in the eyes of the children

As they leave for the very first time

And it's in the heart of the soldier

As he takes a bullet on the frontline

It's in the face of a mother

As she takes the force of a blow

And it's in the hands of the father, yeah

As he works his fingers to the bone, yeah

I'm standing under a white flag, oh

Can you see me, oh

Can you see me, oh

I'm standing for everything we have, oh

Can you hear me, oh

Can you hear me

This is why we do it

This is worth the pain

This is where we fall down

And get back up again

This is where the heart lies

This is from above

Love is this, this is love

Love is why we do it

Love is worth the pain

Love is why we fall down

And get back up again

Love is where the heart lies

Love is from above

Love is this, this is love

This is love

This is love

This is love

It's in the soul of a city

What it does after it crumbles and burns

And it's in the blood of a hero

To know where he goes he may never return

I'm standing under a white flag, oh

Can you see me, oh

Can you see me, oh

I'm standing for everything we have, oh

Can you hear me, oh

Can you hear me

This is why we do it

This is worth the pain

This is where we fall down

And get back up again

This is where the heart lies

This is from above

Love is this, this is love

Love is why we do it

Love is worth the pain

Love is why we fall down

And get back up again

Love is where the heart lies

Love is from above

Love is this, this is love

This is love, this is love

This is love, this is love

This is love, this is love