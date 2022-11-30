Lirik Lagu I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) - Sleeping at Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) - Sleeping at Last
When I wake up, well I know I'm gonna be
I'm gonna be the man who wakes up next to you
And when I go out, yeah I know I'm gonna be
I'm gonna be the man who goes along with you
And when I come home, yeah I know I'm gonna be
I'm gonna be the man who's coming home to you
And when I'm dreaming, well I know I'm gonna dream
I'm gonna dream about the time when I'm with you
But I would walk 500 miles
And I would walk 500 more
Just to be the man who walks a thousand miles
To fall down at your door
When I'm working, yeah I know I'm gonna be
I'm gonna be the man who's working hard for you
And when the money comes in for the work I do
I'll pass along every cent of it to you
And when I'm lonely, well I know I'm gonna be
I'm gonna be the man who's lonely without you
And if I grow old, well I know I'm gonna be
I'm gonna be the man who's growing old with you
But I would walk 500 miles
And I would walk 500 more
Just to be the man who walked a thousand miles
To fall down at your door
But I would walk 500 miles
And I would walk 500 more
Just to be the man who walked a thousand miles
To fall down at your door
When I wake up, well I hope I'm gonna be
I'm gonna be the man who's waking up to you
And when I'm dreaming, well I know I'm gonna dream
I'm gonna dream about the time I had with you
Credit
Tahun rilis: 2014
Album: Covers, Vol. 1
Artis: Sleeping At Last
Penulis lagu: Reid Craig Morris / Reid Charles Stobo
