Lirik Lagu I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) - Sleeping at Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) - Sleeping at Last

When I wake up, well I know I'm gonna be

I'm gonna be the man who wakes up next to you

And when I go out, yeah I know I'm gonna be

I'm gonna be the man who goes along with you

And when I come home, yeah I know I'm gonna be

I'm gonna be the man who's coming home to you

And when I'm dreaming, well I know I'm gonna dream

I'm gonna dream about the time when I'm with you

But I would walk 500 miles

And I would walk 500 more

Just to be the man who walks a thousand miles

To fall down at your door

When I'm working, yeah I know I'm gonna be

I'm gonna be the man who's working hard for you

And when the money comes in for the work I do

I'll pass along every cent of it to you

And when I'm lonely, well I know I'm gonna be

I'm gonna be the man who's lonely without you

And if I grow old, well I know I'm gonna be

I'm gonna be the man who's growing old with you

But I would walk 500 miles

And I would walk 500 more

Just to be the man who walked a thousand miles

To fall down at your door

But I would walk 500 miles

And I would walk 500 more

Just to be the man who walked a thousand miles

To fall down at your door

When I wake up, well I hope I'm gonna be

I'm gonna be the man who's waking up to you

And when I'm dreaming, well I know I'm gonna dream

I'm gonna dream about the time I had with you

Credit

Tahun rilis: 2014

Album: Covers, Vol. 1

Artis: Sleeping At Last

Penulis lagu: Reid Craig Morris / Reid Charles Stobo