Lirik Lagu Two - Sleeping At Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Two - Sleeping At Last

Sweetheart, you look a little tired

When did you last eat?

Come in and make yourself right at home

Stay as long as you need

Tell me, is something wrong?

If something's wrong you can count on me

You know I'll take my heart clean apart

If it helps yours beat

It's okay if you can't find the words

Let me take your coat and this weight off of your shoulders

Like a force to be reckoned with

A mighty ocean or a gentle kiss

I will love you with every single thing I have

Like a tidal wave, we'll make a mess

Calm waters, if that serves you best

I will love you without any strings attached

It's okay if you can't catch your breath

You can take the oxygen straight out of my own chest

I know exactly how your rule goes

Put my mask on first

No, I don't want to talk about myself

Tell me where it hurts

I just want to build you up, build you up

'Til you're good as new

And maybe one day, I'll get around

To fixing myself, too

I don't even know where to start

Already tired of trying to recall when it all fell apart

I just want to love you, to love you, to love you, and

I just want to learn how to somehow be loved myself

Like a force to be reckoned with

A mighty ocean or a gentle kiss

I will love you without any strings attached

What a privilege it is to love

A great honor to hold you up

Like a force to be reckoned with

A mighty ocean or a gentle kiss

I will love you with every single thing I have

Like a tidal wave, we'll make a mess

Calm waters, if that serves you best

I will love you without any strings attached

I will love you without a single string attached

