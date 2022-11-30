Lirik Lagu Two - Sleeping At Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sweetheart, you look a little tired
When did you last eat?
Come in and make yourself right at home
Stay as long as you need
Tell me, is something wrong?
If something's wrong you can count on me
You know I'll take my heart clean apart
If it helps yours beat
It's okay if you can't find the words
Let me take your coat and this weight off of your shoulders
Like a force to be reckoned with
A mighty ocean or a gentle kiss
I will love you with every single thing I have
Like a tidal wave, we'll make a mess
Calm waters, if that serves you best
I will love you without any strings attached
It's okay if you can't catch your breath
You can take the oxygen straight out of my own chest
I know exactly how your rule goes
Put my mask on first
No, I don't want to talk about myself
Tell me where it hurts
I just want to build you up, build you up
'Til you're good as new
And maybe one day, I'll get around
To fixing myself, too
I don't even know where to start
Already tired of trying to recall when it all fell apart
I just want to love you, to love you, to love you, and
I just want to learn how to somehow be loved myself
Like a force to be reckoned with
A mighty ocean or a gentle kiss
I will love you without any strings attached
What a privilege it is to love
A great honor to hold you up
Like a force to be reckoned with
A mighty ocean or a gentle kiss
I will love you with every single thing I have
Like a tidal wave, we'll make a mess
Calm waters, if that serves you best
I will love you without any strings attached
I will love you without a single string attached
