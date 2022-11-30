Lirik Lagu Worth It for the Feeling - Rebecca Black, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Worth It for the Feeling - Rebecca Black



Gotta be more careful with the shit I'm manifesting

Is this is all a dream or am I really being tested?

Out of five thousand people, of course you're standing there

Weighing all the options, running through my head

I think I'll take the chance, 'cause after all, what are the chances?



Here we go again

Last time it took us down to the bitter end

I might need some more healing

But it's worth it for the feeling

Here we go again

Now I'm not looking back 'causе that pain is dead

If history's repeating

It's worth it for thе feeling



Might not look the same 'cause now we're both a little different

Had to find ourselves so we could find out what was missing

Gotta be honest, I'm scared to lose myself

After all the drama, I felt like someone else

But I'm stuck inside this dream, got trouble sleeping 'til we fix this



Here we go again

Last time it took us down to the bitter end

I might need some more healing

But it's worth it for the feeling

Here we go again

Now I'm not looking back 'cause that pain is dead

If history's repeating

It's worth it for the feeling



Forever, I've been asking for everyone's opinion

Never learned to trust my own intuition

Don't care if it's a bad decision



Here we go again

Last time it took us down to the bitter end

I might need some more healing

But it's worth it for the feeling

Here we go again

Now I'm not looking back 'cause that pain is dead

If history's repeating

It's worth it for the feeling



Feeling

(Worth it for the) Feeling

(Worth it for the) Feeling

Credit



Artis: Rebecca Black

Penulis: Rebecca Black, Rachel Kanner, Paris Carney & Joshua Murty

Produser: Joshua Murty

Dirilis: May 21, 2021

Music Label: Rebecca Black



Fakta dibalik lagu Worth It for the Feeling Rebecca Black



Rebecca Black adalah penyanyi dan penulis lagu yang masih berusia 23 tahun dan menjadi bintang pop viral dari Irvine, California. Belum lama ini, ia merilis video musik atraktif untuk single “Worth It for the Feeling”.



Worth It for the Feeling, Rebecca Black dalam video klipnya ia bergulat dengan mantan kekasih sambil menunjukkan sisi kesal dan sensualnya.



Emosional yang ia memiliki pada MV nya sangat natural, suara vokal nya yang menyenangkan dan terdengar sangat enak di telinga, dan harmoni yang merdu.



Dan, “Worth It for the Feeling” memiliki instrumentasi melodi yang dibumbui dengan alunan aroma pop kontemporer yang hangat.



Selain itu, lagu ini berfungsi sebagai hidangan pembuka yang mana lagu ini merupakan single pembuka pada album Rebecca Black Was Here.” ( M Rizki Andriansyah)***