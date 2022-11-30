Lirik Lagu Worth It for the Feeling - Rebecca Black, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Worth It for the Feeling - Rebecca Black
Gotta be more careful with the shit I'm manifesting
Is this is all a dream or am I really being tested?
Out of five thousand people, of course you're standing there
Weighing all the options, running through my head
I think I'll take the chance, 'cause after all, what are the chances?
Here we go again
Last time it took us down to the bitter end
I might need some more healing
But it's worth it for the feeling
Here we go again
Now I'm not looking back 'causе that pain is dead
If history's repeating
It's worth it for thе feeling
Might not look the same 'cause now we're both a little different
Had to find ourselves so we could find out what was missing
Gotta be honest, I'm scared to lose myself
After all the drama, I felt like someone else
But I'm stuck inside this dream, got trouble sleeping 'til we fix this
Here we go again
Last time it took us down to the bitter end
I might need some more healing
But it's worth it for the feeling
Here we go again
Now I'm not looking back 'cause that pain is dead
If history's repeating
It's worth it for the feeling
Forever, I've been asking for everyone's opinion
Never learned to trust my own intuition
Don't care if it's a bad decision
Here we go again
Last time it took us down to the bitter end
I might need some more healing
But it's worth it for the feeling
Here we go again
Now I'm not looking back 'cause that pain is dead
If history's repeating
It's worth it for the feeling
Feeling
(Worth it for the) Feeling
(Worth it for the) Feeling
Credit
Artis: Rebecca Black
Penulis: Rebecca Black, Rachel Kanner, Paris Carney & Joshua Murty
Produser: Joshua Murty
Dirilis: May 21, 2021
Music Label: Rebecca Black
Fakta dibalik lagu Worth It for the Feeling Rebecca Black
Rebecca Black adalah penyanyi dan penulis lagu yang masih berusia 23 tahun dan menjadi bintang pop viral dari Irvine, California. Belum lama ini, ia merilis video musik atraktif untuk single “Worth It for the Feeling”.
Worth It for the Feeling, Rebecca Black dalam video klipnya ia bergulat dengan mantan kekasih sambil menunjukkan sisi kesal dan sensualnya.
Emosional yang ia memiliki pada MV nya sangat natural, suara vokal nya yang menyenangkan dan terdengar sangat enak di telinga, dan harmoni yang merdu.
Dan, “Worth It for the Feeling” memiliki instrumentasi melodi yang dibumbui dengan alunan aroma pop kontemporer yang hangat.
Selain itu, lagu ini berfungsi sebagai hidangan pembuka yang mana lagu ini merupakan single pembuka pada album Rebecca Black Was Here.” ( M Rizki Andriansyah)***
