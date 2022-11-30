Lirik Lagu CHERRY BOMB – Tyler the Creator dan Fakta di Baliknya

CHERRY BOMB – Tyler the Creator
Aw, nah
Boy don't cut that wood
Found out his flowers don't smell that good
But if they smell real good to him
Then he don't need anybody else's nose to win
Look, I am a god
No, I don't pray to society
All you other niggas wear camouflage
I'm in a field wearing pink and blue
What weak niggas see me?
Nigga, Young creators will scream with me
Nigga, you ain't got drivers to just beep-beep .
They wanna talk shit from the back seat
Come and light, my fire, I'll blow your fuckin' face off
Nigga I'mma goddamn pilot
And I decide when we gon' take off
Let's get it
Tie the knot
Kick the chair
Up in the air
It's cherry bomb
You muthafuckas want war, then come get it
You muthafuckas want war, I don't want war
(Muthafuckas!)
Just take me to the gun store
I don't got enough time for your rolex nigga
I choke your dad, hit your mom, cuz I don't know that nigga
Come and light my fire, I'll blow your fuckin' face off
Nigga, I'mma goddamn pilot
And I decide when we gon' take off,
Let's get it
Tie the knot
Kick the chair
Strangled in the air
It's cherry bomb
You muthafuckas want war
They're like "this that cherry bomb"
I'm a firecracker and I'm ready to blow, you fire me up, I lose control
Golf 191 Okaga
Playing only classic hits
Credit
Artis : Tyler the Creator
Album : Taylor the Creator
Rilis : 2015
Penulis : Tyler Gregory Okonma
Genre : Hip hop, rock, soul
Fakta Lagu CHERRY BOMB – Tyler the Creator
CHERRY BOMB adalah album studio ketiga oleh rapper Amerika Tyler the Creator. Pada tanggal 9 April 2015, album ini diumumkan secara informal di iTunes, bersama dengan perilisan dua lagu. Lagu ini dirilis pada 13 April 2015, oleh Odd Future Records.
Produksi sepenuhnya ditangani oleh Tyler sendiri, dengan kontribusi tambahan oleh gitaris Incubus Mike Einziger. Lagu ini menampilkan penampilan dari Schoolboy Q, Charlie Wilson, Kali Uchis, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Pharrell Williams dan Austin Feinstein.
Album ini didukung oleh dua single Deathcamp dan Fucking Young / Perfect. Semua video musik Tyler berisi sebagian besar dari satu lagu dan potongan lainnya; Deathcamp muncul di akhir video Fucking Young.
Cherry Bomb menerima ulasan yang umumnya positif dari para kritikus. CHERRY BOMB debut di posisi empat di US Billboard 200 dan terjual sebanyak 51.000 eksemplar dalam minggu pertama.(Anggita Adi Sumadi)***
Artikel Pilihan