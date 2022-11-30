Lirik Lagu CHERRY BOMB – Tyler the Creator dan Fakta di Baliknya

CHERRY BOMB – Tyler the Creator



Aw, nah

Boy don't cut that wood

Found out his flowers don't smell that good

But if they smell real good to him

Then he don't need anybody else's nose to win



Look, I am a god

No, I don't pray to society

All you other niggas wear camouflage

I'm in a field wearing pink and blue

What weak niggas see me?



Nigga, Young creators will scream with me

Nigga, you ain't got drivers to just beep-beep .

They wanna talk shit from the back seat

Come and light, my fire, I'll blow your fuckin' face off

Nigga I'mma goddamn pilot

And I decide when we gon' take off



Let's get it

Tie the knot

Kick the chair

Up in the air

It's cherry bomb



You muthafuckas want war, then come get it

You muthafuckas want war, I don't want war

(Muthafuckas!)



Just take me to the gun store

I don't got enough time for your rolex nigga

I choke your dad, hit your mom, cuz I don't know that nigga

Come and light my fire, I'll blow your fuckin' face off

Nigga, I'mma goddamn pilot

And I decide when we gon' take off,



Let's get it

Tie the knot

Kick the chair

Strangled in the air

It's cherry bomb



You muthafuckas want war

They're like "this that cherry bomb"

I'm a firecracker and I'm ready to blow, you fire me up, I lose control

Golf 191 Okaga

Playing only classic hits

Credit

Artis : Tyler the Creator

Album : Taylor the Creator

Rilis : 2015

Penulis : Tyler Gregory Okonma

Genre : Hip hop, rock, soul



Fakta Lagu CHERRY BOMB – Tyler the Creator

CHERRY BOMB adalah album studio ketiga oleh rapper Amerika Tyler the Creator. Pada tanggal 9 April 2015, album ini diumumkan secara informal di iTunes, bersama dengan perilisan dua lagu. Lagu ini dirilis pada 13 April 2015, oleh Odd Future Records.



Produksi sepenuhnya ditangani oleh Tyler sendiri, dengan kontribusi tambahan oleh gitaris Incubus Mike Einziger. Lagu ini menampilkan penampilan dari Schoolboy Q, Charlie Wilson, Kali Uchis, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Pharrell Williams dan Austin Feinstein.



Album ini didukung oleh dua single Deathcamp dan Fucking Young / Perfect. Semua video musik Tyler berisi sebagian besar dari satu lagu dan potongan lainnya; Deathcamp muncul di akhir video Fucking Young.



Cherry Bomb menerima ulasan yang umumnya positif dari para kritikus. CHERRY BOMB debut di posisi empat di US Billboard 200 dan terjual sebanyak 51.000 eksemplar dalam minggu pertama.(Anggita Adi Sumadi)***

