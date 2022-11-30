Lirik Lagu Who Are You Now - Sleeping with Sirens dan Fakta di Baliknya

Who Are You Now - Sleeping with Sirens



Yeah, yeah

Don't wake me up if I'm sleeping this life away

Tell me that I'll never be good enough

Sometimes it hurts to think it could really be that way

It won't be that way



I'm tired and I'm lost

I don't wanna be found

I put my heart and my soul

And strength in this now



So forgive me 'cause I won't forget that

Yeah, this world has changed me

So you know when you ask me



Who are you now?

Did you say what you want?

Don't go back to the start

I'm asking, who are you now?

Did they break you apart?

Won't you fight back for what you want?



Sometimes you gotta fall before you fly

We're gonna work it out

Yeah, yeah



Don't, don't, don't wake me up

'Cause I hate who I am today

So come on, come on

And just take, take, take what you want

Is it now what we're living for?

We're always wanting more



You made me hate my own reflection

Question every choice I make

So I could try to be perfect

But I will try to be fake



So forgive me 'cause I really could care less that

This world has changed me

So you know when you ask me



Who are you now?

Did you say what you want?

Don't go back to the start

I'm asking, who are you now?

Did they break you apart?

Won't you fight back for what you want?



Sometimes you gotta fall before you fly

And sometimes you really live, you've gotta try

We can change it all together, in the end you're gonna find

That what we felt in our hearts was real the whole time

When you open up your eyes, I hope that you find

Who you are, who you are



Who are you now?

Who are you now?



Who are you now?

Did you say what you want?

Don't go back to the start

I'm asking, who are you now?

(Who are you, who are you, who are you)

Did they break you apart?

Won't you fight back for what you want?



Sometimes you gotta fall before you fly

Sometimes you gotta fall before you fly

We're gonna work it out

Credit



Artis: Sleeping with Sirens

Album: Let's Cheers To This

Dirilis: 2011

Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Rock

Penulis lagu: Jack Fowler / Jesse Lawson / Justin Hills / Kellin Bostwick / William Barham

Fakta Di Balik Band Sleeping with Sirens

Terbentuknya band Sleeping with Sirens

Sleeping with Sirens merupakan band rock asal Orlando, Florida Amerika Serikat yang saat ini bermarkas di Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Band ini beranggotakan lima orang, dengan Kellin Quinn sebagai vokalis utama dan keyboard, Tony Pizzuti sebagai gitaris, Nick Martin sebagai gitaris ritme dan backing vocal, Justin Hills sebagai basis dan backing vocal dan Matty Best sebagai drummer dan perkusi.

Band ini dibentuk pada tahun 2009 oleh anggota ‘For All We Know’ dan ‘Paddock Park’. Saat ini Sleeping with Sirens menandatangani kontrak dengan Sumeria Records dan telah merilis enam album full-length dan sebuah EP akustik.

Album pertama dan kedua

Band ini terkenal berkat lagu mereka yang berjudul ‘If I'm James Dean, You're Audrey Hepburn’.

Lagu ini merupakan single utama dari album debut mereka yang dirilis pada tahun 2010, dengan judul ‘With Ears to See and Eyes to Hear’.

Album kedua mereka dirilis setahun setelahnya, yang diberi judul ‘Let’s Cheers to This’.