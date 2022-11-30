Lirik Lagu Who Are You Now - Sleeping with Sirens dan Fakta di Baliknya

Who Are You Now - Sleeping with Sirens
Yeah, yeah
Don't wake me up if I'm sleeping this life away
Tell me that I'll never be good enough
Sometimes it hurts to think it could really be that way
It won't be that way
I'm tired and I'm lost
I don't wanna be found
I put my heart and my soul
And strength in this now
So forgive me 'cause I won't forget that
Yeah, this world has changed me
So you know when you ask me
Who are you now?
Did you say what you want?
Don't go back to the start
I'm asking, who are you now?
Did they break you apart?
Won't you fight back for what you want?
Sometimes you gotta fall before you fly
We're gonna work it out
Yeah, yeah
Don't, don't, don't wake me up
'Cause I hate who I am today
So come on, come on
And just take, take, take what you want
Is it now what we're living for?
We're always wanting more
You made me hate my own reflection
Question every choice I make
So I could try to be perfect
But I will try to be fake
So forgive me 'cause I really could care less that
This world has changed me
So you know when you ask me
Who are you now?
Did you say what you want?
Don't go back to the start
I'm asking, who are you now?
Did they break you apart?
Won't you fight back for what you want?
Sometimes you gotta fall before you fly
And sometimes you really live, you've gotta try
We can change it all together, in the end you're gonna find
That what we felt in our hearts was real the whole time
When you open up your eyes, I hope that you find
Who you are, who you are
Who are you now?
Who are you now?
Who are you now?
Did you say what you want?
Don't go back to the start
I'm asking, who are you now?
(Who are you, who are you, who are you)
Did they break you apart?
Won't you fight back for what you want?
Sometimes you gotta fall before you fly
Sometimes you gotta fall before you fly
We're gonna work it out
Credit
Artis: Sleeping with Sirens
Album: Let's Cheers To This
Dirilis: 2011
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Rock
Penulis lagu: Jack Fowler / Jesse Lawson / Justin Hills / Kellin Bostwick / William Barham
Fakta Di Balik Band Sleeping with Sirens
- Terbentuknya band Sleeping with Sirens
Sleeping with Sirens merupakan band rock asal Orlando, Florida Amerika Serikat yang saat ini bermarkas di Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Band ini beranggotakan lima orang, dengan Kellin Quinn sebagai vokalis utama dan keyboard, Tony Pizzuti sebagai gitaris, Nick Martin sebagai gitaris ritme dan backing vocal, Justin Hills sebagai basis dan backing vocal dan Matty Best sebagai drummer dan perkusi.
Band ini dibentuk pada tahun 2009 oleh anggota ‘For All We Know’ dan ‘Paddock Park’. Saat ini Sleeping with Sirens menandatangani kontrak dengan Sumeria Records dan telah merilis enam album full-length dan sebuah EP akustik.
- Album pertama dan kedua
Band ini terkenal berkat lagu mereka yang berjudul ‘If I'm James Dean, You're Audrey Hepburn’.
Lagu ini merupakan single utama dari album debut mereka yang dirilis pada tahun 2010, dengan judul ‘With Ears to See and Eyes to Hear’.
Album kedua mereka dirilis setahun setelahnya, yang diberi judul ‘Let’s Cheers to This’.
