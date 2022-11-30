Lirik Lagu Run Through Walls – The Script dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Run Through Walls – The Script

Run Through Walls – The Script

With no visible superpowers

Sitting in the kitchen and talkin' for hours

You always show up at the perfect time

There's no one born with X-Ray eyes

There's no way to know what's on my mind

But you always say the words that save my life

I've got friends that will run through walls

I've got friends that will fly once called

When I've nowhere left to go

And I need my heroes

I've got friends that will run through walls

You may not be superhuman

But you've got the strength to carry me through it

My shield of steel when I'm too weak to fight

Yes, you are

And that day my mother died

And you held me up and you wiped my eyes

It was in that moment when I realized

That I've got friends that will run through walls (yeah)

I've got friends that will fly once called

When I've nowhere left to go

And I need my heroes

I've got friends that will run through walls

You're always happy for my happiness

And sad for my sadness

Piss me off, you're mad for my madness (ooh)

Ever since we were young, you help me rise from the ashes

If I fall from the sky you'd catch me

'Cause friends don't let you do stupid things

Oh, friends don't let you do stupid things

Oh, friends won't let you do stupid things

Alone, alone

I've got friends that will run through walls (yeah)

I've got friends that will fly once called (yeah)

When I've nowhere left to go

And I need my heroes

I've got friends that will run through walls

Yeah, yeah

Whoa-oh-oh

When I've nowhere left to go

And I need my heroes

I've got friends that will run through walls

I've got friends that will run through walls

And I've got friends that don't text, they call

When I've nowhere left to go and I need you the most

I've got friends that will run through walls

Credit

Artis: The Script