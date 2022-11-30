Lirik Lagu Run Through Walls – The Script dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Run Through Walls – The Script
Run Through Walls – The Script
With no visible superpowers
Sitting in the kitchen and talkin' for hours
You always show up at the perfect time
There's no one born with X-Ray eyes
There's no way to know what's on my mind
But you always say the words that save my life
I've got friends that will run through walls
I've got friends that will fly once called
When I've nowhere left to go
And I need my heroes
I've got friends that will run through walls
You may not be superhuman
But you've got the strength to carry me through it
My shield of steel when I'm too weak to fight
Yes, you are
And that day my mother died
And you held me up and you wiped my eyes
It was in that moment when I realized
That I've got friends that will run through walls (yeah)
I've got friends that will fly once called
When I've nowhere left to go
And I need my heroes
I've got friends that will run through walls
You're always happy for my happiness
And sad for my sadness
Piss me off, you're mad for my madness (ooh)
Ever since we were young, you help me rise from the ashes
If I fall from the sky you'd catch me
'Cause friends don't let you do stupid things
Oh, friends don't let you do stupid things
Oh, friends won't let you do stupid things
Alone, alone
I've got friends that will run through walls (yeah)
I've got friends that will fly once called (yeah)
When I've nowhere left to go
And I need my heroes
I've got friends that will run through walls
Yeah, yeah
Whoa-oh-oh
When I've nowhere left to go
And I need my heroes
I've got friends that will run through walls
I've got friends that will run through walls
And I've got friends that don't text, they call
When I've nowhere left to go and I need you the most
I've got friends that will run through walls
Credit
Artis: The Script
Artikel Pilihan