Lirik Lagu Let You Down - Sleeping with Sirens dan Fakta di Baliknya

Let You Down - Sleeping with Sirens



I'm not gonna let you down

I'm not gonna let you fade away another day

Don't run away, run away (run)



I would never turn my back on you

For you, I'd always be true

I know that you've been hurt before and

You hide your face with your disguise

'Cause someone filled your head with lies

But you don't have to worry this time

No, you don't have to worry



'Cause I would never let you down

I will never let you fade away another day

Don't run away, run away

'Cause I would never let you drown

Don't fade away

Let it out and let me in

Don't run away, run away (run)



You don't see what I see when you look at yourself

Wish you were someone else

I can see the pain behind those eyes

Don't get caught up in the lies

And don't tell me that this isn't real

I've never felt the way you make me feel

So I'm not letting you go

No, I'm not letting you go



'Cause I would never let you down

I will never let you fade away another day

Don't run away, run away

'Cause I would never let you drown

Don't fade away

Let it out and let me in

Don't run away, run away (run)



You hide your face with your disguise

'Cause someone filled your head with lies

They better pray they never meet me

And if they do, they better run



Do you wish you were somebody else?

Do you wish you were somebody else?

To believe those lies

To believe those lies

Don't believe those lies

You don't have to worry



'Cause I would never let you down

I will never let you fade away another day

Don't run away, don't run away

'Cause I would never let you drown

Don't fade away

Let it out and let me in

Don't run away, run away (run)

Credit



Album: Complete Collapse

Dirilis: 2022

Artis: Sleeping with Sirens, Charlotte Sands

Penulis lagu: Andrew Marcus Baylis / Jack Fowler / Julian Comeau / Kellin Bostwick / Nicholas Anthony Martin

Fakta Di Balik Band Sleeping with Sirens

Terbentuknya band Sleeping with Sirens

Sleeping with Sirens merupakan band rock asal Orlando, Florida Amerika Serikat yang saat ini bermarkas di Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Band ini beranggotakan lima orang, dengan Kellin Quinn sebagai vokalis utama dan keyboard, Tony Pizzuti sebagai gitaris, Nick Martin sebagai gitaris ritme dan backing vocal, Justin Hills sebagai basis dan backing vocal dan Matty Best sebagai drummer dan perkusi.

Band ini dibentuk pada tahun 2009 oleh anggota ‘For All We Know’ dan ‘Paddock Park’. Saat ini Sleeping with Sirens menandatangani kontrak dengan Sumeria Records dan telah merilis enam album full-length dan sebuah EP akustik.

Album pertama dan kedua

Band ini terkenal berkat lagu mereka yang berjudul ‘If I'm James Dean, You're Audrey Hepburn’.

Lagu ini merupakan single utama dari album debut mereka yang dirilis pada tahun 2010, dengan judul ‘With Ears to See and Eyes to Hear’.

Album kedua mereka dirilis setahun setelahnya, yang diberi judul ‘Let’s Cheers to This’.