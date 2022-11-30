Lirik Lagu The Bomb Dot Com V2.0 - Sleeping with Sirens dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Bomb Dot Com V2.0 - Sleeping with Sirens
Just open up like a page in a book
These words that I'm writing won't be misunderstood
If I'm dishonest, bring me back to my knees
Show me why I'm even able to speak
I'll testify, please, help me to see
Don't close your eyes, keep your eyes on me
Open up, open up now
So make me strong
There's blood on my hands
And the killer's not my enemy
It's all for the sake of love
It's all for you
When all we know is falling, I'll save something for you
You who are all alone (All alone)
When everything is beautiful, when everything's okay
Even if it's not okay, I'll say "It's all for you, for you, for you
For you, for you, for you, for you and only you" (Only you)
These hands hold up nothing but scars underneath
From swimming these oceans and learning to breathe
So often I tell them, so often they listen to me
So make me strong
There's blood on my hands
And the killer's not my enemy
It's all for the sake of love
It's all for you
When all we know is falling, I'll save something for you
You who are all alone (All alone)
When everything is beautiful, when everything's okay
Even if it's not okay, I'll say "It's all for you, for you, for you
For you, for you, for you, for you and only you"
I can feel it in my fingertips, oh
(I can feel) And I can taste it in the air
(And I'm hoping there's someway I can follow)
I know somehow there's something new
I've seen it so clearly
I can feel your hand on my fingertips
I'm seeing, oh, so clear, I know it's for you
I see so clear
It's all for you
When all we know is falling, I'll save something for you
You who are all alone (All alone)
When everything is beautiful, when everything's okay
Even if it's not okay, I'll say "It's all for you, for you, for you"
Credit
Album: With Ears to See and Eyes to Hear
Artis: Sleeping with Sirens
Dirilis: 2010
Penulis lagu: Jack Roger Fowler / Kellin Quinn Bostwick / Brandon Dion Mcmaster / William Gabriel Barham / Justin Dean Hills / Jesse Tj Lawson
Fakta Di Balik Band Sleeping with Sirens
- Terbentuknya band Sleeping with Sirens
Sleeping with Sirens merupakan band rock asal Orlando, Florida Amerika Serikat yang saat ini bermarkas di Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Band ini beranggotakan lima orang, dengan Kellin Quinn sebagai vokalis utama dan keyboard, Tony Pizzuti sebagai gitaris, Nick Martin sebagai gitaris ritme dan backing vocal, Justin Hills sebagai basis dan backing vocal dan Matty Best sebagai drummer dan perkusi.
Band ini dibentuk pada tahun 2009 oleh anggota ‘For All We Know’ dan ‘Paddock Park’. Saat ini Sleeping with Sirens menandatangani kontrak dengan Sumeria Records dan telah merilis enam album full-length dan sebuah EP akustik.
- Album pertama dan kedua
Band ini terkenal berkat lagu mereka yang berjudul ‘If I'm James Dean, You're Audrey Hepburn’.
Lagu ini merupakan single utama dari album debut mereka yang dirilis pada tahun 2010, dengan judul ‘With Ears to See and Eyes to Hear’.
Album kedua mereka dirilis setahun setelahnya, yang diberi judul ‘Let’s Cheers to This’.
