Lirik Lagu The Bomb Dot Com V2.0 - Sleeping with Sirens dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Bomb Dot Com V2.0 - Sleeping with Sirens



Just open up like a page in a book

These words that I'm writing won't be misunderstood

If I'm dishonest, bring me back to my knees

Show me why I'm even able to speak

I'll testify, please, help me to see

Don't close your eyes, keep your eyes on me

Open up, open up now

So make me strong



There's blood on my hands

And the killer's not my enemy

It's all for the sake of love

It's all for you



When all we know is falling, I'll save something for you

You who are all alone (All alone)

When everything is beautiful, when everything's okay

Even if it's not okay, I'll say "It's all for you, for you, for you

For you, for you, for you, for you and only you" (Only you)



These hands hold up nothing but scars underneath

From swimming these oceans and learning to breathe

So often I tell them, so often they listen to me

So make me strong



There's blood on my hands

And the killer's not my enemy

It's all for the sake of love

It's all for you



When all we know is falling, I'll save something for you

You who are all alone (All alone)

When everything is beautiful, when everything's okay

Even if it's not okay, I'll say "It's all for you, for you, for you

For you, for you, for you, for you and only you"



I can feel it in my fingertips, oh

(I can feel) And I can taste it in the air

(And I'm hoping there's someway I can follow)

I know somehow there's something new

I've seen it so clearly

I can feel your hand on my fingertips

I'm seeing, oh, so clear, I know it's for you

I see so clear

It's all for you



When all we know is falling, I'll save something for you

You who are all alone (All alone)

When everything is beautiful, when everything's okay

Even if it's not okay, I'll say "It's all for you, for you, for you"

Credit



Album: With Ears to See and Eyes to Hear

Artis: Sleeping with Sirens

Dirilis: 2010

Penulis lagu: Jack Roger Fowler / Kellin Quinn Bostwick / Brandon Dion Mcmaster / William Gabriel Barham / Justin Dean Hills / Jesse Tj Lawson

Fakta Di Balik Band Sleeping with Sirens

Terbentuknya band Sleeping with Sirens

Sleeping with Sirens merupakan band rock asal Orlando, Florida Amerika Serikat yang saat ini bermarkas di Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Band ini beranggotakan lima orang, dengan Kellin Quinn sebagai vokalis utama dan keyboard, Tony Pizzuti sebagai gitaris, Nick Martin sebagai gitaris ritme dan backing vocal, Justin Hills sebagai basis dan backing vocal dan Matty Best sebagai drummer dan perkusi.

Band ini dibentuk pada tahun 2009 oleh anggota ‘For All We Know’ dan ‘Paddock Park’. Saat ini Sleeping with Sirens menandatangani kontrak dengan Sumeria Records dan telah merilis enam album full-length dan sebuah EP akustik.

Album pertama dan kedua

Band ini terkenal berkat lagu mereka yang berjudul ‘If I'm James Dean, You're Audrey Hepburn’.

Lagu ini merupakan single utama dari album debut mereka yang dirilis pada tahun 2010, dengan judul ‘With Ears to See and Eyes to Hear’.

Album kedua mereka dirilis setahun setelahnya, yang diberi judul ‘Let’s Cheers to This’.