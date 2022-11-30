Lirik Lagu Alone - Sleeping with Sirens dan Fakta di Baliknya

Alone - Sleeping with Sirens



Could you check my pulse for me

To see if I'm alive

'Cause every time that I am near you

Is the only time I feel alright

If there were any way

I could think to turn back time

I'd stay here with you

Sometimes I sit and wonder

Sometimes I feel like letting go

All I know is no one should have to be alone



I don't want to be alone

I don't want to die alone

I could fall apart here and now

I don't want to die alone



I want to be with you, you, you

I only want to be with you , you, you



Tell me what's the point of life

Is it material?

Had everything I could ever want and probably more

When I lay in bed at night

All I do is think of you

So when all this is gone what do I have to come home to?

This life goes by so fast

Pretty soon I'll grow old

What would I have but some stories now that I have told

No one to share them with

And when it's all done

What am I left with?

Tell me what's left



I don't want to be alone

I don't want to die alone

I could fall apart here and now

I don't want to die alone

MGK



Leave me?

How the fuck you gonna leave me?

When I'm the one that's on TV

With these girls screaming

Outside with my CD

And I'm begging?

Naw baby, you're the one that can't keep me



Leave me?

Girl how the fuck you gonna leave me?

You know I love you, when we fight and we argue

I kiss and I hug you

You push me back, you say that I'm trouble

And every Bonnie got a Clyde with her



Every woman needs somebody that's gonna ride with her

And I can't go on staying alive if I'm alone

Pick up the phone and say hello

I'd rather die with her

Now my night's so cold

When your heart is frozen

Mine's exposed you know this

Try to blame the fame for the way I've changed

And you know those claims are bogus

Baby it's not me, it's us

Maybe now all we need is trust

Maybe this Hennessey will solve our problems

Baby pick it up



I don't want to be alone

I don't want to die alone

I could fall apart here and now

I don't want to die alone



Could you check my pulse for me

To see if I'm alive

Credit



Artis unggulan: Machine Gun Kelly

Artis: Sleeping with Sirens

Album: Feel

Dirilis: 2013

Penulis lagu: Zachary Dylan Gill

Fakta Di Balik Band Sleeping with Sirens

Terbentuknya band Sleeping with Sirens

Sleeping with Sirens merupakan band rock asal Orlando, Florida Amerika Serikat yang saat ini bermarkas di Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Band ini beranggotakan lima orang, dengan Kellin Quinn sebagai vokalis utama dan keyboard, Tony Pizzuti sebagai gitaris, Nick Martin sebagai gitaris ritme dan backing vocal, Justin Hills sebagai basis dan backing vocal dan Matty Best sebagai drummer dan perkusi.

Band ini dibentuk pada tahun 2009 oleh anggota ‘For All We Know’ dan ‘Paddock Park’. Saat ini Sleeping with Sirens menandatangani kontrak dengan Sumeria Records dan telah merilis enam album full-length dan sebuah EP akustik.

Album pertama dan kedua

Band ini terkenal berkat lagu mereka yang berjudul ‘If I'm James Dean, You're Audrey Hepburn’.

Lagu ini merupakan single utama dari album debut mereka yang dirilis pada tahun 2010, dengan judul ‘With Ears to See and Eyes to Hear’.

Album kedua mereka dirilis setahun setelahnya, yang diberi judul ‘Let’s Cheers to This’.