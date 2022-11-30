Lirik Lagu Alone - Sleeping with Sirens dan Fakta di Baliknya

Alone - Sleeping with Sirens
Could you check my pulse for me
To see if I'm alive
'Cause every time that I am near you
Is the only time I feel alright
If there were any way
I could think to turn back time
I'd stay here with you
Sometimes I sit and wonder
Sometimes I feel like letting go
All I know is no one should have to be alone
I don't want to be alone
I don't want to die alone
I could fall apart here and now
I don't want to die alone
I want to be with you, you, you
I only want to be with you , you, you
Tell me what's the point of life
Is it material?
Had everything I could ever want and probably more
When I lay in bed at night
All I do is think of you
So when all this is gone what do I have to come home to?
This life goes by so fast
Pretty soon I'll grow old
What would I have but some stories now that I have told
No one to share them with
And when it's all done
What am I left with?
Tell me what's left
I don't want to be alone
I don't want to die alone
I could fall apart here and now
I don't want to die alone
MGK
Leave me?
How the fuck you gonna leave me?
When I'm the one that's on TV
With these girls screaming
Outside with my CD
And I'm begging?
Naw baby, you're the one that can't keep me
Leave me?
Girl how the fuck you gonna leave me?
You know I love you, when we fight and we argue
I kiss and I hug you
You push me back, you say that I'm trouble
And every Bonnie got a Clyde with her
Every woman needs somebody that's gonna ride with her
And I can't go on staying alive if I'm alone
Pick up the phone and say hello
I'd rather die with her
Now my night's so cold
When your heart is frozen
Mine's exposed you know this
Try to blame the fame for the way I've changed
And you know those claims are bogus
Baby it's not me, it's us
Maybe now all we need is trust
Maybe this Hennessey will solve our problems
Baby pick it up
I don't want to be alone
I don't want to die alone
I could fall apart here and now
I don't want to die alone
Could you check my pulse for me
To see if I'm alive
Credit
Artis unggulan: Machine Gun Kelly
Artis: Sleeping with Sirens
Album: Feel
Dirilis: 2013
Penulis lagu: Zachary Dylan Gill
Fakta Di Balik Band Sleeping with Sirens
- Terbentuknya band Sleeping with Sirens
Sleeping with Sirens merupakan band rock asal Orlando, Florida Amerika Serikat yang saat ini bermarkas di Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Band ini beranggotakan lima orang, dengan Kellin Quinn sebagai vokalis utama dan keyboard, Tony Pizzuti sebagai gitaris, Nick Martin sebagai gitaris ritme dan backing vocal, Justin Hills sebagai basis dan backing vocal dan Matty Best sebagai drummer dan perkusi.
Band ini dibentuk pada tahun 2009 oleh anggota ‘For All We Know’ dan ‘Paddock Park’. Saat ini Sleeping with Sirens menandatangani kontrak dengan Sumeria Records dan telah merilis enam album full-length dan sebuah EP akustik.
- Album pertama dan kedua
Band ini terkenal berkat lagu mereka yang berjudul ‘If I'm James Dean, You're Audrey Hepburn’.
Lagu ini merupakan single utama dari album debut mereka yang dirilis pada tahun 2010, dengan judul ‘With Ears to See and Eyes to Hear’.
Album kedua mereka dirilis setahun setelahnya, yang diberi judul ‘Let’s Cheers to This’.
