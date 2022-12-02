Lirik The Forgotten – Green Day dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 2 Desember 2022, 04:59 WIB
Band Green Day,
Band Green Day, /Reuters/Danny Moloshok

The ForgottenGreen Day

Where in the world's the forgotten?
They're lost inside your memory
You're dragging on, your heart's been broken
As we all go down in history

Where in the world did the time go?
It's where your spirit seems to roam
Like losing faith to our abandon
Or an empty hallway from a broken home

Well don't look away
From the arms of a bad dream
Well don't look away
Sometimes, you're better lost than to be seen

I don't feel strange, it's more like haunted
Another moment trapped in time
I can't quite put my finger on it
But it's like a child that was left behind

So, where in the world's the forgotten?
Like soldiers from a long lost war
We share the scars from our abandon
And what we remember becomes folklore

Well don't look away
From the arms of a bad dream
Don't look away
Sometimes, you're better lost than to be seen

Well don't look away
From the arms of a moment
Don't look away
From the arms of tomorrow
Well don't look away
From the arms of a moment
Don't look away
From the arms of love

Well don't look away
From the arms of a bad dream
Don't look away
Sometimes, you're better lost than to be seen

Well don't look away
From the arms of a moment
Well don't look away
From the arms of tomorrow
Well don't look away
From the arms of a moment
Don't look away
From the arms of love

Credit
Artis: Green Day
Album: ¡Tré!
Rilis: 2012
Genre: Alternatif/Indie
Penulis Lagu: Billie Joe Armstrong / Mike Dirnt / Tre Cool

Fakta di Balik Lagu Ini
Pada 30 Oktober 2012, band asal California ini merilis album kesebelasnya yang merupakan trilogy dari album sebelumnya yakni, ¡Uno!, ¡Dos!, dan ¡Tré!.

Album bagian terakhir dari trilogy tersebut berdurasi total 46.35 yang terdapat 12 single serta 5 single bonus CD Jepang.

Lagu “The Forgotten” merupakan lagu penutup di album “¡Tré!. Lagu yang merupakan soundtrack dari film The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 itu diproduksi oleh Rob Cavallo dan Green Day.

Bassis Green Day, Mike Dirnt mengatakan dalam wawancara di MTV Video Music Awards 2012, “Ketika kami diminta untuk menjadi bagian dari soundtrack 'Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 2' , kami menerima tanpa ragu karena itu adalah hal yang luar biasa”, ucapnya. (Rifki Ahmad Ferdiansyah) ***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Tsumi No Kaori – Fujii Kaze dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tsumi No Kaori – Fujii Kaze dan Fakta di Baliknya

2 Desember 2022, 01:00 WIB
SM Entertainment Bakal Gelar Konser Gratis, Simak Tanggalnya

SM Entertainment Bakal Gelar Konser Gratis, Simak Tanggalnya

1 Desember 2022, 15:17 WIB
Lirik Lagu Think About Us - Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Think About Us - Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 November 2022, 23:39 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hericane - LANY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hericane - LANY dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 November 2022, 23:17 WIB
Lirik Lagu Ketidakrelaanku - Last Child dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ketidakrelaanku - Last Child dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 November 2022, 23:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu CEPMEK Cepat Mencintai Kamu - Alif Cepmek dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu CEPMEK Cepat Mencintai Kamu - Alif Cepmek dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 November 2022, 20:17 WIB
Lirik Lagu Earth – Sleeping at Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Earth – Sleeping at Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 November 2022, 00:51 WIB
Profil Antonio Vivaldi, Naik Turun Karier Komposer Asal Italia yang Meninggal dalam Kemiskinan

Profil Antonio Vivaldi, Naik Turun Karier Komposer Asal Italia yang Meninggal dalam Kemiskinan

29 November 2022, 16:11 WIB
Ultah ke 39, Slank Undang Ganjar Pranowo di Konser Smile Indonesia

Ultah ke 39, Slank Undang Ganjar Pranowo di Konser Smile Indonesia

29 November 2022, 10:47 WIB
Lirik Lagu Dazed and Confused - Jake Miller dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dazed and Confused - Jake Miller dan Fakta di Baliknya

29 November 2022, 02:09 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Usai Gugat Cerai, Bupati Purwakarta Blak-blakan Sindir Dedi Mulyadi: Sia Teh Teu Boga Kaera
2

Dulu Harmonis, Bupati Purwakarta Ambu Anne Kini Bongkar Borok Dedi Mulyadi
3

Daftar 5 UMK Terendah di Jawa Barat, Ada Pangandaran hingga Tasikmalaya
4

Prediksi Skor Australia vs Denmark di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022, Head to Head hingga Prakiraan Susunan Pemain
5

Pengusaha Ogah Menaikkan UMK Purwakarta 2023, Bupati Tegaskan Sikap
6

Prediksi Skor Tunisia vs Prancis di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
7

Cerita Perempuan Kepala Keluarga di Padalarang, Kabupaten Bandung Barat yang Berdaya dan Mandiri
8

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Live Streaming Polandia vs Argentina di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022, Siaran Langsung di Vidio
9

Isi Percakapan Arawinda Kirana dengan Suami Amanda Zahra, Dimulai 25 April 2022
10

Jerry Lawson Jadi Google Doodle Hari Ini, karena Dia Kita Bisa Main Video Game di Rumah

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Bandung Raya

Hasil Akhir Jepang vs Spanyol, Jerman Resmi Tersingkir dari Piala Dunia 2022?

Hasil Akhir Jepang vs Spanyol, Jerman Resmi Tersingkir dari Piala Dunia 2022?

2 Desember 2022, 06:30 WIB

Potensi Badung

HASIL PERTANDINGAN Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar: DI LUAR DUGAAN! Jepang Jadi Juara Grup, Jerman Tersingkir

HASIL PERTANDINGAN Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar: DI LUAR DUGAAN! Jepang Jadi Juara Grup, Jerman Tersingkir

2 Desember 2022, 06:30 WIB

Utara Times

Link Nonton Radha Krishna Episode 85 Jumat 2 Desember 2022: Krishna Mengungkapkan Kebenaran

Link Nonton Radha Krishna Episode 85 Jumat 2 Desember 2022: Krishna Mengungkapkan Kebenaran

2 Desember 2022, 06:30 WIB

Kabar Priangan

Jadwal Acara RCTI Jumat 2 Desember 2022: Saksikan Trending Banget Loh, Cinta Alesha dan Ikatan Cinta

Jadwal Acara RCTI Jumat 2 Desember 2022: Saksikan Trending Banget Loh, Cinta Alesha dan Ikatan Cinta

2 Desember 2022, 06:30 WIB

Berita DIY

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini 2 Desember 2022: Ingat! Kerja Keras Tak Khianati Hasil

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini 2 Desember 2022: Ingat! Kerja Keras Tak Khianati Hasil

2 Desember 2022, 06:30 WIB

Semarangku

Spesifikasi Xiomi 13 Pro Terlalu Kencang, Perkiraan Harga Masih Sesuai Dengan Performa

Spesifikasi Xiomi 13 Pro Terlalu Kencang, Perkiraan Harga Masih Sesuai Dengan Performa

2 Desember 2022, 06:30 WIB

Seputar Lampung

2 SMA Unggulan di Kabupaten Pacitan, Masuk TOP 1000 Sekolah Terbaik Versi LTMPT, Cek Ranking Nasional

2 SMA Unggulan di Kabupaten Pacitan, Masuk TOP 1000 Sekolah Terbaik Versi LTMPT, Cek Ranking Nasional

2 Desember 2022, 06:30 WIB

Pedoman Tangerang

Rating Pemain Jepang vs Spanyol Piala Dunia 2022: Gol Ritsu Doan dan Ao Tanaka Bawa Samurai Biru Menang 2-1

Rating Pemain Jepang vs Spanyol Piala Dunia 2022: Gol Ritsu Doan dan Ao Tanaka Bawa Samurai Biru Menang 2-1

2 Desember 2022, 06:30 WIB

Kilas Cimahi

Jadwal Lengkap MNCTV 2 Desember 2022: Saksikan Siraman Qolbu Mamah Dedeh Hingga Keseruan Kartun Upin Ipin

Jadwal Lengkap MNCTV 2 Desember 2022: Saksikan Siraman Qolbu Mamah Dedeh Hingga Keseruan Kartun Upin Ipin

2 Desember 2022, 06:30 WIB

Sumenep News

Jangan Terlewatkan 2 Persiapan Bulan Desember Sebelum Menyambut Tahun Baru 2023

Jangan Terlewatkan 2 Persiapan Bulan Desember Sebelum Menyambut Tahun Baru 2023

2 Desember 2022, 06:30 WIB

Realita Riau

Jarang Dapat Menit Bermain di Barcelona, Franck Kessie Siap Kembali ke AC Milan Tengah Musim Mendatang?

Jarang Dapat Menit Bermain di Barcelona, Franck Kessie Siap Kembali ke AC Milan Tengah Musim Mendatang?

2 Desember 2022, 06:30 WIB

Kepri Post

5 Harapan Redditor Untuk Avatar: The Way Of Water

5 Harapan Redditor Untuk Avatar: The Way Of Water

2 Desember 2022, 06:30 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 8 Maret 2008 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 8 Maret 2008 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

2 Desember 2022, 06:30 WIB

Zona Banten

Prediksi Ghana vs Uruguay di Piala Dunia 2022, Berita Tim, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

Prediksi Ghana vs Uruguay di Piala Dunia 2022, Berita Tim, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

2 Desember 2022, 06:30 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Cancer, Jumat 2 Desember 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Cancer, Jumat 2 Desember 2022

2 Desember 2022, 06:30 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Input NIK KTP di cekbansos.kemensos.go.id, Cek Bansos PKH 2022 Tahap 4 yang Cair Desember

Input NIK KTP di cekbansos.kemensos.go.id, Cek Bansos PKH 2022 Tahap 4 yang Cair Desember

2 Desember 2022, 06:30 WIB

Oke Jambi

Daftar Negara Lolos Babak 16 Besar Piala Dunia 2022 di Qatar! Lengkap Dengan Jadwalnya

Daftar Negara Lolos Babak 16 Besar Piala Dunia 2022 di Qatar! Lengkap Dengan Jadwalnya

2 Desember 2022, 06:30 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 11 Halaman 224-225 Menganalisis Kebahasaan dalam Teks Resensi

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 11 Halaman 224-225 Menganalisis Kebahasaan dalam Teks Resensi

2 Desember 2022, 06:30 WIB

Kabar Megapolitan

Jadwal TV MNC TV Hari Ini, Upin Ipin Bermula, Family 100, Kilau Uang Kaget dan Bedah Rumah, Rahasia Batin

Jadwal TV MNC TV Hari Ini, Upin Ipin Bermula, Family 100, Kilau Uang Kaget dan Bedah Rumah, Rahasia Batin

2 Desember 2022, 06:30 WIB

Mata Bangka

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus 2 Desember 2022 – Inilah Saatnya Merawat Kesehatan Anda Secara Khusus

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus 2 Desember 2022 – Inilah Saatnya Merawat Kesehatan Anda Secara Khusus

2 Desember 2022, 06:30 WIB

Lamongan Today

Nonton Film Hot Di Nekopoi Care Apk v.2.0 b22081000 Dari Mod Combo Update, Dijamin Selalu Update

Nonton Film Hot Di Nekopoi Care Apk v.2.0 b22081000 Dari Mod Combo Update, Dijamin Selalu Update

2 Desember 2022, 06:30 WIB

Media Pakuan

Berikut Jadwal Waktu Sholat untuk Wilayah Sukabumi hari ini 2 Desember 2022

Berikut Jadwal Waktu Sholat untuk Wilayah Sukabumi hari ini 2 Desember 2022

2 Desember 2022, 06:27 WIB

Bagikan Berita

Jadwal Acara Indosiar, Jumat 2 Desember 2022: DA 5 Tidak Tayang, Ada D'Academy 5 Sosial Media Awards

Jadwal Acara Indosiar, Jumat 2 Desember 2022: DA 5 Tidak Tayang, Ada D'Academy 5 Sosial Media Awards

2 Desember 2022, 06:27 WIB

Berita KBB

Jutaan Rumah Tangga di Ukraina Alami Pemadaman Listrik, Warga Diminta Memperhatikan Sirine Peringatan

Jutaan Rumah Tangga di Ukraina Alami Pemadaman Listrik, Warga Diminta Memperhatikan Sirine Peringatan

2 Desember 2022, 06:27 WIB

Jurnal Gaya

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini, 2 Desember 2022, Yehh Jadu, Ekspedisi Merah, Sinema Horor Asia: The Trek 

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini, 2 Desember 2022, Yehh Jadu, Ekspedisi Merah, Sinema Horor Asia: The Trek 

2 Desember 2022, 06:26 WIB
x