Lirik The Forgotten – Green Day dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Forgotten – Green Day



Where in the world's the forgotten?

They're lost inside your memory

You're dragging on, your heart's been broken

As we all go down in history



Where in the world did the time go?

It's where your spirit seems to roam

Like losing faith to our abandon

Or an empty hallway from a broken home



Well don't look away

From the arms of a bad dream

Well don't look away

Sometimes, you're better lost than to be seen



I don't feel strange, it's more like haunted

Another moment trapped in time

I can't quite put my finger on it

But it's like a child that was left behind



So, where in the world's the forgotten?

Like soldiers from a long lost war

We share the scars from our abandon

And what we remember becomes folklore



Well don't look away

From the arms of a bad dream

Don't look away

Sometimes, you're better lost than to be seen



Well don't look away

From the arms of a moment

Don't look away

From the arms of tomorrow

Well don't look away

From the arms of a moment

Don't look away

From the arms of love



Well don't look away

From the arms of a bad dream

Don't look away

Sometimes, you're better lost than to be seen



Well don't look away

From the arms of a moment

Well don't look away

From the arms of tomorrow

Well don't look away

From the arms of a moment

Don't look away

From the arms of love



Credit

Artis: Green Day

Album: ¡Tré!

Rilis: 2012

Genre: Alternatif/Indie

Penulis Lagu: Billie Joe Armstrong / Mike Dirnt / Tre Cool



Fakta di Balik Lagu Ini

Pada 30 Oktober 2012, band asal California ini merilis album kesebelasnya yang merupakan trilogy dari album sebelumnya yakni, ¡Uno!, ¡Dos!, dan ¡Tré!.



Album bagian terakhir dari trilogy tersebut berdurasi total 46.35 yang terdapat 12 single serta 5 single bonus CD Jepang.



Lagu “The Forgotten” merupakan lagu penutup di album “¡Tré!. Lagu yang merupakan soundtrack dari film The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 itu diproduksi oleh Rob Cavallo dan Green Day.



Bassis Green Day, Mike Dirnt mengatakan dalam wawancara di MTV Video Music Awards 2012, “Ketika kami diminta untuk menjadi bagian dari soundtrack 'Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 2' , kami menerima tanpa ragu karena itu adalah hal yang luar biasa”, ucapnya. (Rifki Ahmad Ferdiansyah) ***

