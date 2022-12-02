Lirik The Forgotten – Green Day dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Forgotten – Green Day
Where in the world's the forgotten?
They're lost inside your memory
You're dragging on, your heart's been broken
As we all go down in history
Where in the world did the time go?
It's where your spirit seems to roam
Like losing faith to our abandon
Or an empty hallway from a broken home
Well don't look away
From the arms of a bad dream
Well don't look away
Sometimes, you're better lost than to be seen
I don't feel strange, it's more like haunted
Another moment trapped in time
I can't quite put my finger on it
But it's like a child that was left behind
So, where in the world's the forgotten?
Like soldiers from a long lost war
We share the scars from our abandon
And what we remember becomes folklore
Well don't look away
From the arms of a bad dream
Don't look away
Sometimes, you're better lost than to be seen
Well don't look away
From the arms of a moment
Don't look away
From the arms of tomorrow
Well don't look away
From the arms of a moment
Don't look away
From the arms of love
Well don't look away
From the arms of a bad dream
Don't look away
Sometimes, you're better lost than to be seen
Well don't look away
From the arms of a moment
Well don't look away
From the arms of tomorrow
Well don't look away
From the arms of a moment
Don't look away
From the arms of love
Credit
Artis: Green Day
Album: ¡Tré!
Rilis: 2012
Genre: Alternatif/Indie
Penulis Lagu: Billie Joe Armstrong / Mike Dirnt / Tre Cool
Fakta di Balik Lagu Ini
Pada 30 Oktober 2012, band asal California ini merilis album kesebelasnya yang merupakan trilogy dari album sebelumnya yakni, ¡Uno!, ¡Dos!, dan ¡Tré!.
Album bagian terakhir dari trilogy tersebut berdurasi total 46.35 yang terdapat 12 single serta 5 single bonus CD Jepang.
Lagu “The Forgotten” merupakan lagu penutup di album “¡Tré!. Lagu yang merupakan soundtrack dari film The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 itu diproduksi oleh Rob Cavallo dan Green Day.
Bassis Green Day, Mike Dirnt mengatakan dalam wawancara di MTV Video Music Awards 2012, “Ketika kami diminta untuk menjadi bagian dari soundtrack 'Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 2' , kami menerima tanpa ragu karena itu adalah hal yang luar biasa”, ucapnya. (Rifki Ahmad Ferdiansyah) ***
