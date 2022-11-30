Lirik Bang Bang – Green Day dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bang Bang – Green Day



I get my kicks, and I wanna start a rager

I wanna dance like I'm on the video

I've got a fever for the violent behavior

I'm sweating bullets like a modern Romeo



Bang! Bang! Gimme fame!

Shoot me up to entertain (ah-ah)

I am a semi-automatic lonely boy

You're dead! I'm well fed!

Give me death or gimme head (ah-ah)

Daddy's little psycho, and Mommy's little soldier



I testify like a lullaby of memories

Broadcasting live, and it's on my radio

I've got my photobomb

I've got my Vietnam

I love a lie just like anybody else



Bang! Bang! Gimme fame!

Shoot me up to entertain (ah-ah)

I am a semi-automatic lonely boy

You're dead! I'm well fed!

Give me death or gimme head (ah-ah)

Broadcasting from my room, and playing with my toys



I wanna be a celebrity martyr (ah-ah)

The leading man in my own private drama

Hoorah! (Bang! Bang!) Hoorah! (Bang! Bang!)

The hero of the hour

Daddy's little psycho, and Mommy's little soldier



I wanna be like the soldiers on the screen

It's my private movie (holy war)

Oh baby, baby, this is viva vendetta

Oh, this is love, or it's world war zero



Ah ah ah

Ah ah ah



I wanna be a celebrity martyr (ah-ah)

The leading man in my own private drama

Hoorah! (Bang! Bang!) Hoorah! (Bang! Bang!)

The hero of the hour

Daddy's little psycho, and Mommy's little soldier

I wanna be a celebrity martyr (ah-ah)

The leading man in my own private drama

Hoorah! (Bang! Bang!) Hoorah! (Bang! Bang!)

The hero of the hour

Daddy's little psycho, and Mommy's little soldier



Credit

Artis: Green Day

Album: Revolution Radio

Rilis: 2016

Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Punk Rock, Punk Pop

Penulis Lagu: Billie Joe Armstrong / Frank Edwin Wright Iii / Mike Ryan Pritchard



Fakta di Balik Lagu Ini

Sebelum dinamakan Green Day, saat awal pembentukan band pada 1987 oleh Billie Joe Armstrong dan Mike Dirnt, band ini dinamakan Sweet Children.



Pada tahun 1994, debut album ketiga mereka bertajuk “Dookie” melalui label Rerprise Records, laku keras di pasaran hingga samai kepopuleran band punk California saat itu seperti, Bad Religion, the Offrspring, Rancid, dan Social Distortion.

Setelah Green Day merilis album rangkaian trilogi bertajuk ¡Uno!, ¡Dos!, dan ¡Tré!. Green Day merilis album ke-12 bertajuk “Revolution Radio” pada tanggal 7 Oktober 2016 melalui Reprise Records,



Album “Revolution Radio” merupakan album ke-12 Green Day yang berdurasi total 44.29 menit.



Salah satu single andalan dalam album tersebut berjudul “Bang Bang”. Lagu tersebut terinspirasi oleh peristiwa penembakan massal di Amerika Serikat dan ditulis dari sudut pandang seorang penembak massal.



Lagu tersebut menerima sambutan kritis yang positif hingga memuncak di tangga lagu US Mainstream Rock, Alternative Songs, UK Rock, serta beberapa tangga lagu internasional lainnya. (Rifki Ahmad Ferdiansyah) ***

