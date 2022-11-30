Lirik Too Dumb to Die – Green Day dan Fakta di Baliknya

Too Dumb to Die – Green Day
Oh, oh, I love you
Oh, oh, I do
I got a sentimental illness for you
Please don't go away, oh yeah
I was a high school atom bomb
Going off on the weekends
Smoking dope and mowing lawns
And I hated all the new trends
Me and my friends sang, "Woah-ooh-woah-oh" (woah-ooh-woah)
Here's to the middle of the road
At least it's better than here
Looking for a cause
Well all I got was Santa Claus
I'm hanging on a dream that's too dumb to die
I feel like a cello
Lost somewhere over the rainbow
Way up high, too scared to dream
But too dumb to die
My daddy always was on strike
Going off with the Teamsters
He said that everything will be alright
Not every Sunday can be Easter
The Picket-Line screamed, "Woah-ooh-woah-oh" (woah-ooh-woah)
Don't cross, don't cross the line
Because you'll be a scab, not a martyr
Looking for a cause
Well all I got was camouflage
I'm hanging on a dream that's too dumb to die
I feel like a cello
Lost somewhere over the rainbow
Way up high, too scared to dream
But too dumb to...
Haha, yeah, hey
Looking for a cause
Well all I got was camouflage
I'm hanging on a dream that's too dumb to die
I feel like a cello
Lost somewhere over the rainbow
Way up high, too scared to dream
But too dumb to die
Credit
Artis: Green Day
Album: Revolution Radio
Rilis: 2016
Genre: Alternatif/Indie
Penulis Lagu: Billie Joe Armstrong / Frank Edwin Wright Iii / Mike Ryan Pritchard
Fakta di Balik Lagu Ini
Band yang digawangi Billie Joe Armstrong ini telah merilis beberapa album hingga diantaranya mendapat penghargaan.
Hits yang paling dikenal luas dari Green Day adalah “Boulevard of Broken Dreams”, “21 Guns”, dan “American Idiot”.
Pada 7 Oktober 2016, Green Day merilis album ke-12 berjudul “Revolution Radio”. Melalui Reprise Records, album tersebut terjual 95.000 unit dan nomor satu di Billboard 200.
Tidak hanya itu, album ini telah menerima ulasan yang umumnya positif dari kritikus musik.
Album “Revolution Radio” berisi 12 single dan satu single bonus edisi Jepang. Salah satu single dari album tersebut berjudul “Too Dumb to Die”.
Sejak awal perilisan video klipnya di YouTube Green Day, telah ditonton 10 juta tontonan dan mendapat 165 ribu likes. (Rifki Ahmad Ferdiansyah) ***
