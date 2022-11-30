Lirik Too Dumb to Die – Green Day dan Fakta di Baliknya

Too Dumb to Die – Green Day



Oh, oh, I love you

Oh, oh, I do

I got a sentimental illness for you

Please don't go away, oh yeah



I was a high school atom bomb

Going off on the weekends

Smoking dope and mowing lawns

And I hated all the new trends



Me and my friends sang, "Woah-ooh-woah-oh" (woah-ooh-woah)

Here's to the middle of the road

At least it's better than here



Looking for a cause

Well all I got was Santa Claus

I'm hanging on a dream that's too dumb to die

I feel like a cello

Lost somewhere over the rainbow

Way up high, too scared to dream

But too dumb to die



My daddy always was on strike

Going off with the Teamsters

He said that everything will be alright

Not every Sunday can be Easter



The Picket-Line screamed, "Woah-ooh-woah-oh" (woah-ooh-woah)

Don't cross, don't cross the line

Because you'll be a scab, not a martyr



Looking for a cause

Well all I got was camouflage

I'm hanging on a dream that's too dumb to die

I feel like a cello

Lost somewhere over the rainbow

Way up high, too scared to dream

But too dumb to...

Haha, yeah, hey



Looking for a cause

Well all I got was camouflage

I'm hanging on a dream that's too dumb to die

I feel like a cello

Lost somewhere over the rainbow

Way up high, too scared to dream

But too dumb to die



Credit

Artis: Green Day

Album: Revolution Radio

Rilis: 2016

Genre: Alternatif/Indie

Penulis Lagu: Billie Joe Armstrong / Frank Edwin Wright Iii / Mike Ryan Pritchard



Fakta di Balik Lagu Ini

Band yang digawangi Billie Joe Armstrong ini telah merilis beberapa album hingga diantaranya mendapat penghargaan.



Hits yang paling dikenal luas dari Green Day adalah “Boulevard of Broken Dreams”, “21 Guns”, dan “American Idiot”.



Pada 7 Oktober 2016, Green Day merilis album ke-12 berjudul “Revolution Radio”. Melalui Reprise Records, album tersebut terjual 95.000 unit dan nomor satu di Billboard 200.



Tidak hanya itu, album ini telah menerima ulasan yang umumnya positif dari kritikus musik.



Album “Revolution Radio” berisi 12 single dan satu single bonus edisi Jepang. Salah satu single dari album tersebut berjudul “Too Dumb to Die”.



Sejak awal perilisan video klipnya di YouTube Green Day, telah ditonton 10 juta tontonan dan mendapat 165 ribu likes. (Rifki Ahmad Ferdiansyah) ***

