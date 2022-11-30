Lirik Revolution Radio - Green Day dan Fakta di Baliknya

Revolution Radio – Green Day



Scream, with your hands up in the sky

Like you want to testify

For the life that's been deleted

Sing, like a rebel's lullaby

Under the stars and stripes

For the lost souls that were cheated

We will be seen but not be heard



We are revolution radio

Operation 'no control'

And the headline 'my love's bullet proof'

Give me cherry bombs and gasoline

Debutantes in surgery

And the headline 'legalize the truth'



Give me rage, like there's teargas in the crowd

Do you wanna live out loud?

But the air is barely breathing

Rise, of the slums to the obsolete

The dawn of the new airwaves for the anti-social media



We are revolution radio

Operation 'no control'

And the headline 'my love's bullet proof'

Give me cherry bombs and gasoline

Debutantes in surgery

And the headline 'legalize the truth'



We will be seen but not be heard

We are the songs of the disturbed



We are revolution radio

Operation 'no control'

And the headline 'my love's bullet proof'

Give me cherry bombs and gasoline

Debutantes in surgery

And the headline 'legalize the truth'



Credit

Artis: Green Day

Album: Revolution Radio

Rilis: 2016

Genre: Alternatif/Indie

Penulis Lagu: Billie Joe Armstrong / Frank Edwin Wright Iii / Mike Ryan Pritchard



Fakta di Balik Lagu Ini

Grup band yang berasal dari California ini telah merilis beberapa album diantaranya masuk nominasi hingga mendapat penghargaan.



Setelah Green Day merilis album rangkaian trilogi bertajuk ¡Uno!, ¡Dos!, dan ¡Tré!. Pada tanggal 7 Oktober 2016 melalui Reprise Records, Green Day merilis album ke-12 bertajuk “Revolution Radio”.



Seperti pada album-album sebelumnya, album ini menerima ulasan positif dari para kritikus musik. Pada minggu pertama rilis di Amerika Serikat, album ini memuncak dalam Billboard 200.



Album “Revolution Radio” berisi 12 single berdurasi total 44.29 menit dan 1 single edisi Jepang berdurasi 4.43 menit.



Pada salah satu single pada album ini, terdapat single dengan judul yang sama dengan albumnya yaitu “Revolution Radio”.



Sejak perilisan awal video klipnya di YouTube Green Day, single tersebut telah ditonton 12 juta tontonan dan mendapat 160 ribu likes. (Rifki Ahmad Ferdiansyah) ***

