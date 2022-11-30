Lirik Revolution Radio - Green Day dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
30 November 2022, 04:02 WIB
Green Day.
Green Day. /YouTube/Green Day

Revolution RadioGreen Day

Scream, with your hands up in the sky
Like you want to testify
For the life that's been deleted
Sing, like a rebel's lullaby
Under the stars and stripes
For the lost souls that were cheated
We will be seen but not be heard

We are revolution radio
Operation 'no control'
And the headline 'my love's bullet proof'
Give me cherry bombs and gasoline
Debutantes in surgery
And the headline 'legalize the truth'

Give me rage, like there's teargas in the crowd
Do you wanna live out loud?
But the air is barely breathing
Rise, of the slums to the obsolete
The dawn of the new airwaves for the anti-social media

We are revolution radio
Operation 'no control'
And the headline 'my love's bullet proof'
Give me cherry bombs and gasoline
Debutantes in surgery
And the headline 'legalize the truth'

We will be seen but not be heard
We are the songs of the disturbed

We are revolution radio
Operation 'no control'
And the headline 'my love's bullet proof'
Give me cherry bombs and gasoline
Debutantes in surgery
And the headline 'legalize the truth'

Credit
Artis: Green Day
Album: Revolution Radio
Rilis: 2016
Genre: Alternatif/Indie
Penulis Lagu: Billie Joe Armstrong / Frank Edwin Wright Iii / Mike Ryan Pritchard

Fakta di Balik Lagu Ini

Grup band yang berasal dari California ini telah merilis beberapa album diantaranya masuk nominasi hingga mendapat penghargaan.

Setelah Green Day merilis album rangkaian trilogi bertajuk ¡Uno!, ¡Dos!, dan ¡Tré!. Pada tanggal 7 Oktober 2016 melalui Reprise Records, Green Day merilis album ke-12 bertajuk “Revolution Radio”.

Seperti pada album-album sebelumnya, album ini menerima ulasan positif dari para kritikus musik. Pada minggu pertama rilis di Amerika Serikat, album ini memuncak dalam Billboard 200.

Album “Revolution Radio” berisi 12 single berdurasi total 44.29 menit dan 1 single edisi Jepang berdurasi 4.43 menit.

Pada salah satu single pada album ini, terdapat single dengan judul yang sama dengan albumnya yaitu “Revolution Radio”.

Sejak perilisan awal video klipnya di YouTube Green Day, single tersebut telah ditonton 12 juta tontonan dan mendapat 160 ribu likes. (Rifki Ahmad Ferdiansyah) ***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

