Lirik X Kid – Green Day dan Fakta di Baliknya

X Kid – Green Day
Hey, little kid
Did you wake up late one day and
You're not so young, but you're still dumb
And you're numb to your old glory but now it's gone
I fell in love, but it didn't catch your fall
Then I crashed, into a wall
Then I fell to pieces on the floor
Now you're sick to death
Bombs away, here goes nothing
The shouting's over
Hey X-Kid, bombs away
Here goes nothing
The shouting's over and out
Over and out again
I once was old enough
To know better, man I was too young to care
Many cares, probably would but
Hollywood is dead and gone
You fell in love but then you just fell apart
Like a kick in the head
You're an X-Kid and you never even got started again
Bombs away, here goes nothing
The shouting's over
Hey X-Kid, bombs away
Here goes nothing
The shouting's over and out
Over and out
And you were such a young soul
And you got lost and out of control
You went over the edge of joking
And I have a broken heart
Hey, little kid
Did you wake up late one day and
You're not so young, but you're still dumb
You're an X-Kid and you never even got started again
Bombs away, here goes nothing
The shouting's over
Hey X-Kid, bombs away
Here goes nothing
The shouting's over
Hey X-Kid, bombs away
Here goes nothing
The shouting's over
Hey X-Kid, bombs away
Here goes nothing
The shouting's over and out
Over and out
Over and over and out
Credit
Artis: Green Day
Album: ¡Tré!
Rilis: 2012
Genre: Alternatif/Indie
Penulis Lagu: Billie Joe Armstrong / Mike Dirnt / Tre Cool
Fakta di Balik Lagu Ini
“X-Kid merupakan single kelima dalam album kesebelas Green Day yang berjudul ¡Tré!. Album tersebut merupakan rangkaian trilogi dari dua album sebelumnya berjudul ¡Uno!, ¡Dos!, dan ¡Tré!.
Dalam album kesebelas ini, berdurasi total 46.35 menit yang terdapat 12 single serta 5 single bonus CD Jepang.
Lirik lagu “X-Kid” kembali dibuat oleh Billie Joe Armstrong sang vokalis. Lirik lagu ini menceritakan tentang temannya yang bunuh diri pada tahun 2009 di Rodeo, California.
Armstrong merasa seolah-olah tidak banyak bisa dilakukan untuk membantu temannya, meskipun Armstrong berharap seseorang bisa menemukan cara untuk membantu saat itu.
Pada YouTube Green Day, video klip lagu ini berkonsep kaset yang diputar dengan bertulislan “X-Kid”, video tersebut telah ditonton 4,1 juta tontonan dan mendapat 39 ribu likes. (Rifki Ahmad Ferdiansyah) ***
