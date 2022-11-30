Lirik X Kid – Green Day dan Fakta di Baliknya

X Kid – Green Day



Hey, little kid

Did you wake up late one day and

You're not so young, but you're still dumb

And you're numb to your old glory but now it's gone



I fell in love, but it didn't catch your fall

Then I crashed, into a wall

Then I fell to pieces on the floor

Now you're sick to death



Bombs away, here goes nothing

The shouting's over

Hey X-Kid, bombs away

Here goes nothing

The shouting's over and out

Over and out again



I once was old enough

To know better, man I was too young to care

Many cares, probably would but

Hollywood is dead and gone



You fell in love but then you just fell apart

Like a kick in the head

You're an X-Kid and you never even got started again



Bombs away, here goes nothing

The shouting's over

Hey X-Kid, bombs away

Here goes nothing

The shouting's over and out

Over and out



And you were such a young soul

And you got lost and out of control

You went over the edge of joking

And I have a broken heart



Hey, little kid

Did you wake up late one day and

You're not so young, but you're still dumb

You're an X-Kid and you never even got started again



Bombs away, here goes nothing

The shouting's over

Hey X-Kid, bombs away

Here goes nothing

The shouting's over

Hey X-Kid, bombs away

Here goes nothing

The shouting's over

Hey X-Kid, bombs away

Here goes nothing

The shouting's over and out

Over and out

Over and over and out



Credit

Artis: Green Day

Album: ¡Tré!

Rilis: 2012

Genre: Alternatif/Indie

Penulis Lagu: Billie Joe Armstrong / Mike Dirnt / Tre Cool



Fakta di Balik Lagu Ini

“X-Kid merupakan single kelima dalam album kesebelas Green Day yang berjudul ¡Tré!. Album tersebut merupakan rangkaian trilogi dari dua album sebelumnya berjudul ¡Uno!, ¡Dos!, dan ¡Tré!.



Dalam album kesebelas ini, berdurasi total 46.35 menit yang terdapat 12 single serta 5 single bonus CD Jepang.



Lirik lagu “X-Kid” kembali dibuat oleh Billie Joe Armstrong sang vokalis. Lirik lagu ini menceritakan tentang temannya yang bunuh diri pada tahun 2009 di Rodeo, California.



Armstrong merasa seolah-olah tidak banyak bisa dilakukan untuk membantu temannya, meskipun Armstrong berharap seseorang bisa menemukan cara untuk membantu saat itu.



Pada YouTube Green Day, video klip lagu ini berkonsep kaset yang diputar dengan bertulislan “X-Kid”, video tersebut telah ditonton 4,1 juta tontonan dan mendapat 39 ribu likes. (Rifki Ahmad Ferdiansyah) ***

