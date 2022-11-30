Lirik Lagu Nevena - Oberhofer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Nevena - Oberhofer

I spend my life Inside a hole

I don't have any place to go

I only have you, my friend like home

I try to fall asleep at night

The stars forever burning bright

I look up at them, they don't look back at me

Did you almost say I'm only dying

And sorry I let you down

Did you know I want you here to warm me

You're the only one who doesn't get me down

I wake up from my dreams afraid

I miss the summer sun and shade

This winter snow is freezing my heart

I only have a little time

The more I dream, the more I die

The pieces of the puzzle, I found hard to put together

Did you almost say I'm only dying

And sorry I let you down

Did you know I want you here to warm me

You're the only one who doesn't get me down

Credit

Artis: Oberhofer

Album: Chronovision

Dirilis: 2015

Pencipta lagu: Brad Oberhofer

Genre: Rock



Fakta tentang Oberhofer

Oberhofer merupakan sebuah band dari Brooklyn, New York, yang terbentuk pada tahun 2008 untuk menampilkan musik dari pendiri dan vokalisnya Brad Oberhofer. Menampilkan Brad Oberhofer pada synth, gitar dan vokal, Zoe Brecher pada drum, Dylan Treleven pada bass, dan Ben Roth pada gitar.

Sebuah proyek pop indie yang eksentrik dan sangat menarik dari New York, Oberhofer bekerja dengan produser legendaris Steve Lillywhite pada debut label 2012, Time Capsules II.

Selama beberapa tahun berikutnya, ia melakukan tur secara ekstensif, membuat penampilan di Coachella dan mengeluarkan lagu pop unik tambahan seperti Chronovision 2015 dan album lagu-lagu kaver yang luas.

o0o0o0o0o merupakan debut single rekamannya yang dirilis pada tahun 2010 , menunjukkan kegemarannya pada lo-fi bedroom synth pop, dan meningkatkan profilnya dengan tur dengan band-band seperti Sleigh Bells, Neon Indian, Twin Sister, dan Bear in Heaven.(Sintania Nur Amalia)***