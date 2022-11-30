Lirik Lagu Nevena - Oberhofer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 30 November 2022, 02:45 WIB
Oberhofer.
Oberhofer. /Tangkapan layar YouTube Oberhofer

Lirik Lagu Nevena - Oberhofer

I spend my life Inside a hole
I don't have any place to go
I only have you, my friend like home
I try to fall asleep at night
The stars forever burning bright
I look up at them, they don't look back at me

Did you almost say I'm only dying
And sorry I let you down
Did you know I want you here to warm me
You're the only one who doesn't get me down

I wake up from my dreams afraid
I miss the summer sun and shade
This winter snow is freezing my heart
I only have a little time
The more I dream, the more I die
The pieces of the puzzle, I found hard to put together

Did you almost say I'm only dying
And sorry I let you down
Did you know I want you here to warm me
You're the only one who doesn't get me down

Credit
Artis: Oberhofer
Album: Chronovision
Dirilis: 2015
Pencipta lagu: Brad Oberhofer
Genre: Rock

Fakta tentang Oberhofer
Oberhofer merupakan sebuah band dari Brooklyn, New York, yang terbentuk pada tahun 2008 untuk menampilkan musik dari pendiri dan vokalisnya Brad Oberhofer. Menampilkan Brad Oberhofer pada synth, gitar dan vokal, Zoe Brecher pada drum, Dylan Treleven pada bass, dan Ben Roth pada gitar.

Sebuah proyek pop indie yang eksentrik dan sangat menarik dari New York, Oberhofer bekerja dengan produser legendaris Steve Lillywhite pada debut label 2012, Time Capsules II.

Selama beberapa tahun berikutnya, ia melakukan tur secara ekstensif, membuat penampilan di Coachella dan mengeluarkan lagu pop unik tambahan seperti Chronovision 2015 dan album lagu-lagu kaver yang luas.

o0o0o0o0o merupakan debut single rekamannya yang dirilis pada tahun 2010 , menunjukkan kegemarannya pada lo-fi bedroom synth pop, dan meningkatkan profilnya dengan tur dengan band-band seperti Sleigh Bells, Neon Indian, Twin Sister, dan Bear in Heaven.(Sintania Nur Amalia)***

Editor: Puput Akad Ningtyas Pratiwi

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Earth – Sleeping at Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Earth – Sleeping at Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 November 2022, 00:51 WIB
Profil Antonio Vivaldi, Naik Turun Karier Komposer Asal Italia yang Meninggal dalam Kemiskinan

Profil Antonio Vivaldi, Naik Turun Karier Komposer Asal Italia yang Meninggal dalam Kemiskinan

29 November 2022, 16:11 WIB
Ultah ke 39, Slank Undang Ganjar Pranowo di Konser Smile Indonesia

Ultah ke 39, Slank Undang Ganjar Pranowo di Konser Smile Indonesia

29 November 2022, 10:47 WIB
Lirik Lagu Dazed and Confused - Jake Miller dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dazed and Confused - Jake Miller dan Fakta di Baliknya

29 November 2022, 02:09 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kejar - Mariani Oelong dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kejar - Mariani Oelong dan Fakta di Baliknya

28 November 2022, 22:01 WIB
Soundrenaline 2022, Rock Siang Bolong, dan Wajah Panggung Musik Live Usai Insiden Kerumunan

Soundrenaline 2022, Rock Siang Bolong, dan Wajah Panggung Musik Live Usai Insiden Kerumunan

28 November 2022, 00:27 WIB
The Prediksi Tampil di Soundrenaline 2022 Tuai Komentar Netizen: BTS sama EXO Ketar-ketir

The Prediksi Tampil di Soundrenaline 2022 Tuai Komentar Netizen: BTS sama EXO Ketar-ketir

27 November 2022, 14:28 WIB
Soundrenaline 2022: Lineup dan Rundown Hari Kedua 27 November 2022

Soundrenaline 2022: Lineup dan Rundown Hari Kedua 27 November 2022

27 November 2022, 07:46 WIB
Kumpulan Foto Kocak dan Seru The Prediksi Saat Tampil di Soundrenaline 2022

Kumpulan Foto Kocak dan Seru The Prediksi Saat Tampil di Soundrenaline 2022

27 November 2022, 04:21 WIB
Weezer Meraungkan Fuzz di Panggung Soundrenaline 2022

Weezer Meraungkan Fuzz di Panggung Soundrenaline 2022

27 November 2022, 02:29 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Napak Tilas Kasus Mesut Ozil yang Kini Mengemuka, Masalah dengan Timnas Jerman dan Arsenal hingga Pensiun Dini
2

Prediksi Skor Korea Selatan vs Ghana Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
3

Prediksi Skor Kamerun vs Serbia di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
4

Prediksi Skor Ekuador vs Senegal di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
5

Longsor Terjang Desa Cibodas Lembang, Warga Harus Tempuh Jalur Alternatif Berikut
6

Prediksi Skor Portugal vs Uruguay di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
7

Waspadai Dampak Sesar Lembang bagi Bandung Raya, Fisikawan Teoritis Sarankan Bangun Bunker Anti-Kiamat
8

Link Live Streaming Brasil vs Swiss, Nonton Piala Dunia 2022 Gratis
9

Link Live Streaming Brasil vs Swiss, Siaran Langsung Piala Dunia Qatar 2022
10

Raffi Ahmad Ramai Dikecam karena Akui Jadi EO Relawan Jokowi di GBK

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Media Blora

Jangan Cemas! Terus Berusaha untuk Kisah Asmara Anda - Zodiak Leo Hari Ini 30 November 2022

Jangan Cemas! Terus Berusaha untuk Kisah Asmara Anda - Zodiak Leo Hari Ini 30 November 2022

30 November 2022, 04:17 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara GTV Rabu 30 November 2022, Saksikan Super Deal Indonesia Hingga Mantan IPA dan IPS S2

Jadwal Acara GTV Rabu 30 November 2022, Saksikan Super Deal Indonesia Hingga Mantan IPA dan IPS S2

30 November 2022, 04:15 WIB

Gowapos

Jadwal Pesawat Rute Banjarmasin - Jakarta Tanggal 30 November 2022, Terdapat 7 Waktu Keberangkatan

Jadwal Pesawat Rute Banjarmasin - Jakarta Tanggal 30 November 2022, Terdapat 7 Waktu Keberangkatan

30 November 2022, 04:14 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari ini 30 November 2022 - Pebisnis akan lebih Produktif Hari Ini

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari ini 30 November 2022 - Pebisnis akan lebih Produktif Hari Ini

30 November 2022, 04:10 WIB

Utara Times

Kalender Nasional Bulan Desember 2022: Hari Libur dan Peristiwa Penting di Bulan Ini

Kalender Nasional Bulan Desember 2022: Hari Libur dan Peristiwa Penting di Bulan Ini

30 November 2022, 04:10 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara ANTV Rabu 30 November 2022, Saksikan Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna Hingga Radha Krishna

Jadwal Acara ANTV Rabu 30 November 2022, Saksikan Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna Hingga Radha Krishna

30 November 2022, 04:10 WIB

Sinar Jateng

Jadwal Acara TV MOJI TV Hari Ini Rabu 30 November 2022: Saksikan FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Tunisia Vs Perancis

Jadwal Acara TV MOJI TV Hari Ini Rabu 30 November 2022: Saksikan FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Tunisia Vs Perancis

30 November 2022, 04:09 WIB

Cilacap Update

Ini 20 SMP Terbaik di Kabupaten Kotawaringin Timur Kalimantan Tengah Berdasarkan Data Kemendikbud, Cek?

Ini 20 SMP Terbaik di Kabupaten Kotawaringin Timur Kalimantan Tengah Berdasarkan Data Kemendikbud, Cek?

30 November 2022, 04:05 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Rabu 30 November 2022, Saksikan Project A Part II Hingga Mujizat Masih Ada

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Rabu 30 November 2022, Saksikan Project A Part II Hingga Mujizat Masih Ada

30 November 2022, 04:05 WIB

Kabar Priangan

Ramalan Zodiak Rabu 30 November 2022: Libra Hati-Hati Orang Ketiga, Sagitarius Segera Punya Pacar, Scorpio?

Ramalan Zodiak Rabu 30 November 2022: Libra Hati-Hati Orang Ketiga, Sagitarius Segera Punya Pacar, Scorpio?

30 November 2022, 04:00 WIB

Utara Times

Jadwal Live Streaming Piala Dunia 2022 Hari Ini Rabu 30 November 2022 di SCTV: Tunisia vs Prancis 

Jadwal Live Streaming Piala Dunia 2022 Hari Ini Rabu 30 November 2022 di SCTV: Tunisia vs Prancis 

30 November 2022, 04:00 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara TransTV Rabu 30 November 2022, Saksikan Bioskop TransTV Braven Hingga Meet The Parents

Jadwal Acara TransTV Rabu 30 November 2022, Saksikan Bioskop TransTV Braven Hingga Meet The Parents

30 November 2022, 04:00 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

E Pemilik CV Samudera Chemical Menghilang, E Masuk Daftar Pencarian Orang

E Pemilik CV Samudera Chemical Menghilang, E Masuk Daftar Pencarian Orang

30 November 2022, 03:57 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara TransTV Hari Ini Rabu, 30 November 2022 Ada Kopi Viral. Insert Dan Film Bioskop Braven

Jadwal Acara TransTV Hari Ini Rabu, 30 November 2022 Ada Kopi Viral. Insert Dan Film Bioskop Braven

30 November 2022, 03:50 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

UMK Purwokerto 2023 Capai Angka Segini, Ikuti UMK Jawa Tengah 2023 diumumkan Ganjar tanggal 28 November 2022?

UMK Purwokerto 2023 Capai Angka Segini, Ikuti UMK Jawa Tengah 2023 diumumkan Ganjar tanggal 28 November 2022?

30 November 2022, 03:39 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara Mentari TV Hari Ini Rabu, 30 November 2022 Ada Tayo The Little Bus, Madun, Indonesia Pintar

Jadwal Acara Mentari TV Hari Ini Rabu, 30 November 2022 Ada Tayo The Little Bus, Madun, Indonesia Pintar

30 November 2022, 03:36 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Jadwal Sholat untuk Kota Bandung dan Sekitanya, 6 Jumadil Ula 1444 Hijriah Rabu 30 November 2022;

Jadwal Sholat untuk Kota Bandung dan Sekitanya, 6 Jumadil Ula 1444 Hijriah Rabu 30 November 2022;

30 November 2022, 03:34 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 12 April 2007 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 12 April 2007 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

30 November 2022, 03:30 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal tvOne Hari Rabu, 30 November 2022 Ada Indonesia Bussines Forum, Ragam Perkara, dan Sidik Jari

Jadwal tvOne Hari Rabu, 30 November 2022 Ada Indonesia Bussines Forum, Ragam Perkara, dan Sidik Jari

30 November 2022, 03:22 WIB

Indramayu Hits

RAMALAN ! Zodiak Virgo Besok 1 Desember 2022 : Semua Uang Anda Tidak akan Habis

RAMALAN ! Zodiak Virgo Besok 1 Desember 2022 : Semua Uang Anda Tidak akan Habis

30 November 2022, 03:17 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini Rabu, 30 November 2022 2022 Ada Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Yehh Jadu, Bintang Samudera

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini Rabu, 30 November 2022 2022 Ada Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Yehh Jadu, Bintang Samudera

30 November 2022, 03:17 WIB

Indramayu Hits

RAMALAN ! Zodiak Leo Besok 1 Desember 2022 : Anda Mendapat Banjir Penghormatan

RAMALAN ! Zodiak Leo Besok 1 Desember 2022 : Anda Mendapat Banjir Penghormatan

30 November 2022, 03:15 WIB

Utara Times

Kalender Jawa Bulan Desember 2022 Lengkap Disertai Dengan Hari, Pasaran dan Wuku 

Kalender Jawa Bulan Desember 2022 Lengkap Disertai Dengan Hari, Pasaran dan Wuku 

30 November 2022, 03:15 WIB

Indramayu Hits

RAMALAN ! Zodiak Cancer Besok 1 Desember 2022 : Keuangan Anda Mungkin Mencapai Puncak

RAMALAN ! Zodiak Cancer Besok 1 Desember 2022 : Keuangan Anda Mungkin Mencapai Puncak

30 November 2022, 03:13 WIB

Indramayu Hits

RAMALAN ! Zodiak Gemini Besok 1 Desember 2022 : Investasi Memberi Imbalan yang Kaya

RAMALAN ! Zodiak Gemini Besok 1 Desember 2022 : Investasi Memberi Imbalan yang Kaya

30 November 2022, 03:11 WIB
x