Lirik Lagu I Could Go - Oberhofer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Could Go - Oberhofer

Ooooooooooo ooooo oooo

Oh I know you, I know you, I know you, I know you

Run around, run around, run around, run around

Oh and you, oh and you, oh and you, oh and you

Could run around, run around, run around until I

Go ah-oh ah-oh ah-oh

I could go away, away eh eh eh eh

I could go, I could go, I could go, I could go away

Away eh eh eh oh

Ah-oh ah-oh ah-oh oh-oh ah-oh ah-oh ah-oh ah-oh

I could go, I could go, I could go, I could go away

Away eh eh eh eh

Ooooooooooh!

And pick it up, put it down, you know I've been livin low within the ground

In the ground, in the ground, in the ground

And I don't have a clue what that look on your face is

All about, all about, all about, all about

And I could walk for miles, I don't know where to

But I could go, I could go, I could go do something with you

I could go, I could go, I could go, I could go away, away eh eh eh eh

I could go, I could go, I could go, I could go away, away eeh eeh eeh

I could go, I could go, I could go, I could go, I could go

I could go, I could go, I could go, I could go, I could go

I could go, I could go away, away eh eh eh eh

Ah-oh ah-oh ah-oh-oh-oh

Ah-oh ah-oh ah-oh-oh-oh

Ah-oh ah-oh ah-oh-oh-oh

Ah-oh ah-oh ah-oh-oh-oh

Credit

Artist: Oberhofer

Album: Time Capsules II

Dirilis: 2012

Pencipta lagu: Brad Oberhofer

Genre: Pop



Fakta tentang Oberhofer

Oberhofer merupakan sebuah band dari Brooklyn, New York, yang terbentuk pada tahun 2008 untuk menampilkan musik dari pendiri dan vokalisnya Brad Oberhofer.

Menampilkan Brad Oberhofer pada synth, gitar dan vokal, Zoe Brecher pada drum, Dylan Treleven pada bass, dan Ben Roth pada gitar.

Sebuah proyek pop indie yang eksentrik dan sangat menarik dari New York, Oberhofer bekerja dengan produser legendaris Steve Lillywhite pada debut label 2012, Time Capsules II.