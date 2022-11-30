Lirik Lagu Holiday - KSI dan Fakta di Baliknya

I wanna wake up every mornin', feelin' better
'Cause I know you're sleeping by my side
And every moment we're together
I remember just to keep it all for you and I
I see that body in the sunlight
Feelin' the heat and it feels right
I wanna do this for the rest of my life
Oh, I know, I know, you know the vibe
I wanna stay with you every night
You and me underneath the lights
I'm always good when you're by my side
I know, you know you're on my mind
You really make me come alive
I wanna be here for the rest of my life
Looking for sun rays, needin' them good days
Fly me away-away, you're my holiday
Cool like the ocean, lost in emotion
Fly me away-away, you're my holiday
Whenever you're here it's a good time
Strawberry shirts in the sunshine
Ice-cold drinks 'til the moonlight
You're my holiday
Whenever you're here it's a good time
Strawberry shirts in the sunshine
Ice-cold drinks 'til the moonlight
You're my holiday
I wanna stay up 'til the mornin' with you talkin'
Just to listen to the things you say
And every time we're in the middle of the city
I imagine us so far away
I see that body in the sunlight (sunlight)
Feelin' the heat and it feels right (feels right)
I wanna do this for the rest of my life
Oh, I know you know you're on my mind (yeah)
You really make me come alive (yeah)
I wanna be here for the rest of my life
Looking for sun rays, needin' them good days
Fly me away-away, you're my holiday (you're my holiday)
Cool like the ocean, lost in emotion
Fly me away-away, you're my holiday
Whenever you're here it's a good time (good time)
Strawberry shirts in the sunshine (sunshine)
Ice-cold drinks 'til the moonlight (moonlight)
You're my holiday (you're my holiday)
Whenever you're here it's a good time (good time
Strawberry shirts in the sunshine (sunshine)
Ice-cold drinks 'til the moonlight (moonlight)
You're my holiday
