Lirik Lagu Holiday - KSI dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Holiday - KSI

I wanna wake up every mornin', feelin' better

'Cause I know you're sleeping by my side

And every moment we're together

I remember just to keep it all for you and I

I see that body in the sunlight

Feelin' the heat and it feels right

I wanna do this for the rest of my life

Oh, I know, I know, you know the vibe

I wanna stay with you every night

You and me underneath the lights

I'm always good when you're by my side

I know, you know you're on my mind

You really make me come alive

I wanna be here for the rest of my life

Looking for sun rays, needin' them good days

Fly me away-away, you're my holiday

Cool like the ocean, lost in emotion

Fly me away-away, you're my holiday

Whenever you're here it's a good time

Strawberry shirts in the sunshine

Ice-cold drinks 'til the moonlight

You're my holiday

Whenever you're here it's a good time

Strawberry shirts in the sunshine

Ice-cold drinks 'til the moonlight

You're my holiday

I wanna stay up 'til the mornin' with you talkin'

Just to listen to the things you say

And every time we're in the middle of the city

I imagine us so far away

I see that body in the sunlight (sunlight)

Feelin' the heat and it feels right (feels right)

I wanna do this for the rest of my life

Oh, I know you know you're on my mind (yeah)

You really make me come alive (yeah)

I wanna be here for the rest of my life

Looking for sun rays, needin' them good days

Fly me away-away, you're my holiday (you're my holiday)

Cool like the ocean, lost in emotion

Fly me away-away, you're my holiday

Whenever you're here it's a good time (good time)

Strawberry shirts in the sunshine (sunshine)

Ice-cold drinks 'til the moonlight (moonlight)

You're my holiday (you're my holiday)

Whenever you're here it's a good time (good time

Strawberry shirts in the sunshine (sunshine)

Ice-cold drinks 'til the moonlight (moonlight)

You're my holiday