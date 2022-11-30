Lirik Lagu Paint the Town Green – The Script dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Paint the Town Green – The Script

Paint the Town Green – The Script

I know you're missing home

It's been so long since you've been

And that life you had in Dublin

Now ain't nothin' but a dream

To be right there in that moment

You'd give anything to be

It's alright

'Cause tonight

We're gonna paint the town green

Your friends are on the phone now

It's so close to Paddy's Day

And it kills you not to be there

But life got in the way

If I have to break the bank

Spend every penny on your dreams

It's alright

'Cause tonight

We're gonna paint the town green

Just like home

Let's color the streets like our own

Let's make this place feel like our home

If it's just you and me

It's alright

'Cause tonight

We're gonna paint the town green (the town green)

And we'll travel on the subway

Like it was the Luas line

Chase the Hudson to the Liffey

Where we kissed for the first time

Turn the city into Dublin

Yeah, wherever we may be

It's alright

'Cause tonight

We're gonna paint the town green

Just like home

Let's color the streets like our own

Let's make this place feel like our home

If it's just you and me

It's alright

'Cause tonight

We're gonna paint the town green (the town green)

Just like home

Let's color the streets like our own

Let's make this place feel like our home

If it's just you and me

It's alright

'Cause tonight

We're gonna paint the town green (the town green)

Paint the town green

Paint the town green

Credit