Lirik Lagu Paint the Town Green – The Script dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Paint the Town Green – The Script
I know you're missing home
It's been so long since you've been
And that life you had in Dublin
Now ain't nothin' but a dream
To be right there in that moment
You'd give anything to be
It's alright
'Cause tonight
We're gonna paint the town green
Your friends are on the phone now
It's so close to Paddy's Day
And it kills you not to be there
But life got in the way
If I have to break the bank
Spend every penny on your dreams
It's alright
'Cause tonight
We're gonna paint the town green
Just like home
Let's color the streets like our own
Let's make this place feel like our home
If it's just you and me
It's alright
'Cause tonight
We're gonna paint the town green (the town green)
And we'll travel on the subway
Like it was the Luas line
Chase the Hudson to the Liffey
Where we kissed for the first time
Turn the city into Dublin
Yeah, wherever we may be
It's alright
'Cause tonight
We're gonna paint the town green
Just like home
Let's color the streets like our own
Let's make this place feel like our home
If it's just you and me
It's alright
'Cause tonight
We're gonna paint the town green (the town green)
Just like home
Let's color the streets like our own
Let's make this place feel like our home
If it's just you and me
It's alright
'Cause tonight
We're gonna paint the town green (the town green)
Paint the town green
Paint the town green
Credit
