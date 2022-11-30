Lirik Lagu Pyro - Kings of Leon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pyro - Kings of Leon
A single book of matches gonna burn what's standing in the way
Roaring down the mountain, they're calling on the fire brigade
Carry out the pictures and tell the kids that I'm okay
If I'm forgotten, you'll remember me for the day
I won't ever be your cornerstone
I
All the black inside me is slowly seeping from the bone
Everything I cherish is slowly dying or it's gone
Little shaking babies and drunkards seem to all agree
Once the show gets started it's bound to be a sight to see
I won't ever be your cornerstone
I don't want to be here holding on
I won't ever be your cornerstone
I
Watch her run, can you feel it?
Watch her run, can you feel it?
Watch her run, can you feel it?
Watch her run, can you feel it?
I won't ever be your cornerstone
I don't want to be here holding on
I won't ever be your cornerstone
I
Credit
Artis: Kings of Leon
Album: Come Around Sundown
Dirilis: 9 Desember 2010
Penulis lagu: Matthew Followill, Jared Followill, Nathan Followill, dan Caleb Followill
Genre: Alternative/Indie
Fakta di Balik Lagu Pyro
Pyro adalah lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh band rock Amerika Serikat, Kings of Leon.
