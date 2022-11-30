Lirik Lagu Pyro - Kings of Leon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pyro - Kings of Leon

A single book of matches gonna burn what's standing in the way

Roaring down the mountain, they're calling on the fire brigade

Carry out the pictures and tell the kids that I'm okay

If I'm forgotten, you'll remember me for the day

I won't ever be your cornerstone

I

All the black inside me is slowly seeping from the bone

Everything I cherish is slowly dying or it's gone

Little shaking babies and drunkards seem to all agree

Once the show gets started it's bound to be a sight to see

I won't ever be your cornerstone

I don't want to be here holding on

I won't ever be your cornerstone

I

Watch her run, can you feel it?

Watch her run, can you feel it?

Watch her run, can you feel it?

Watch her run, can you feel it?

I won't ever be your cornerstone

I don't want to be here holding on

I won't ever be your cornerstone

I

Credit

Artis: Kings of Leon

Album: Come Around Sundown

Dirilis: 9 Desember 2010

Penulis lagu: Matthew Followill, Jared Followill, Nathan Followill, dan Caleb Followill

Genre: Alternative/Indie

Fakta di Balik Lagu Pyro

Pyro adalah lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh band rock Amerika Serikat, Kings of Leon.