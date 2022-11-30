Lirik Lagu Summer Is Over - KSI dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Summer Is Over - KSI

Da da da

Da da da, da da da da

Da da da

Da da da, da da da da

Living in a past life

Maybe it's the last time

Heavy on the inside

Looking for my star sign, oh

Everything is tie-dyed (ooh-ooh)

I don't wanna live a lie (ooh-ooh)

So how I'm supposed to feel alright?

How am I supposed to get up from the feeling?

I see crowds of millions there

All f*cked up with their hands in the air

Ready just to party like the summer don't end, end

Maybe our love is a demon unchained

If it was the same, would you do it all again?

How long does the high last, do you know? (Know)

I need you like the sun, sun, sun, sunshine

Now summer is over (summer is over)

Summer is over (summer is over)

I need you like the moon, moon, moon, moonlight

Now summer is over (summer is over)

Summer is over

Oh-oh, yeah (summer is over)

Da da da

Da da da, da da da da

Da da da

Da da da, da da da da

Got me tired, thinkin' nobody can save me

You're the price I gotta pay for this, my baby

I've been thinking I was better on my own

Made decisions that would make you wanna hate me (nah)

I thought pressure was supposed to makes us diamonds

Sunshine, crystal waters on these islands

How were we living? We're so toxic, I'm sick

Got to pretend that it's nothing when

I see crowds of millions there

All f*cked up with their hands in the air

Ready just to party like the summer don't end, end

Maybe our love is a demon unchained

If it was the same, would you do it all again?

How long does the high last, do you know? (Know)

I need you like the sun, sun, sun, sunshine

Now summer is over (summer is over)

Summer is over (summer is over)

I need you like the moon, moon, moon, moonlight

Now summer is over (summer is over)

Summer is over

Oh-oh, yeah (summer is over)