Lirik Lagu Summer Is Over - KSI dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Summer Is Over - KSI
Da da da
Da da da, da da da da
Da da da
Da da da, da da da da
Living in a past life
Maybe it's the last time
Heavy on the inside
Looking for my star sign, oh
Everything is tie-dyed (ooh-ooh)
I don't wanna live a lie (ooh-ooh)
So how I'm supposed to feel alright?
How am I supposed to get up from the feeling?
I see crowds of millions there
All f*cked up with their hands in the air
Ready just to party like the summer don't end, end
Maybe our love is a demon unchained
If it was the same, would you do it all again?
How long does the high last, do you know? (Know)
I need you like the sun, sun, sun, sunshine
Now summer is over (summer is over)
Summer is over (summer is over)
I need you like the moon, moon, moon, moonlight
Now summer is over (summer is over)
Summer is over
Oh-oh, yeah (summer is over)
Da da da
Da da da, da da da da
Da da da
Da da da, da da da da
Got me tired, thinkin' nobody can save me
You're the price I gotta pay for this, my baby
I've been thinking I was better on my own
Made decisions that would make you wanna hate me (nah)
I thought pressure was supposed to makes us diamonds
Sunshine, crystal waters on these islands
How were we living? We're so toxic, I'm sick
Got to pretend that it's nothing when
I see crowds of millions there
All f*cked up with their hands in the air
Ready just to party like the summer don't end, end
Maybe our love is a demon unchained
If it was the same, would you do it all again?
How long does the high last, do you know? (Know)
I need you like the sun, sun, sun, sunshine
Now summer is over (summer is over)
Summer is over (summer is over)
I need you like the moon, moon, moon, moonlight
Now summer is over (summer is over)
Summer is over
Oh-oh, yeah (summer is over)
