Lirik Lagu She’s Got That Light - Orange Blue dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu She’s Got That Light - Orange Blue

Sometimes when she looks up

It seems as if she's by herself

Devil whispers in my ear

I tried in vain to reach her world

There are many silent words

Raising heads while the tide still sounds

And there are many weeping eyes

Hand in hand while the wind still pounds

But the cycle never ends

The curtain falls burying my tears

Though the carpet of gold

Seemed to be quite near

She's got that light around her eyes

A gleaming star surrounds her mind

She's got that smile imbued with soul

I need her hand, 'cause she's my home

She's got that light around her eyes

A gleaming star surrounds her mind

She's got that smile imbued with soul

I need your hand, 'cause you're my home

Wish you could hear the sound

Of my trembling faceless thoughts

Wish I could stop the fading of my dream

With honest words

And the youth of your voice

Feels like the touch of fallin' snow

Sitting in the dark

Hoping that future will grow

She's got that light around her eyes

A gleaming star surrounds her mind

She's got that smile imbued with soul

I need her hand, 'cause she's my home

She's got that light around her eyes

A gleaming star surrounds her mind

She's got that smile imbued with soul

I need your hand

I know for sure I'll listen to your song

I wouldn't leave you in times of glacial storm

Tell me where are you coming from?

You're my own true love in a foreign home