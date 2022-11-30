Lirik Lagu She’s Got That Light - Orange Blue dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu She’s Got That Light - Orange Blue
Sometimes when she looks up
It seems as if she's by herself
Devil whispers in my ear
I tried in vain to reach her world
There are many silent words
Raising heads while the tide still sounds
And there are many weeping eyes
Hand in hand while the wind still pounds
But the cycle never ends
The curtain falls burying my tears
Though the carpet of gold
Seemed to be quite near
She's got that light around her eyes
A gleaming star surrounds her mind
She's got that smile imbued with soul
I need her hand, 'cause she's my home
She's got that light around her eyes
A gleaming star surrounds her mind
She's got that smile imbued with soul
I need your hand, 'cause you're my home
Wish you could hear the sound
Of my trembling faceless thoughts
Wish I could stop the fading of my dream
With honest words
And the youth of your voice
Feels like the touch of fallin' snow
Sitting in the dark
Hoping that future will grow
She's got that light around her eyes
A gleaming star surrounds her mind
She's got that smile imbued with soul
I need her hand, 'cause she's my home
She's got that light around her eyes
A gleaming star surrounds her mind
She's got that smile imbued with soul
I need your hand
I know for sure I'll listen to your song
I wouldn't leave you in times of glacial storm
Tell me where are you coming from?
You're my own true love in a foreign home
