Lirik Lagu But I Do - Orange Blue dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu But I Do - Orange Blue

I fell in love with you so deeply

I never thought it'd be so hard

Cause I'm a man whose art is dreaming

I should have told you from the start

When it comes to love it's always complicated

You don't know how to deal with it but I do

Cause everything I do I do just for you

You don't know how to handle it but I do

Just leave it up to me I've got love for two

The way I'm smiling makes me crazy

You're the brightest of the stars

Seems I'm that infatuated

That loving you could be so hard

Oohhhh noooooo

When it comes to love it's always complicated

You don't know how to deal with it but I do

Cause everything I do I do just for you

You don't know how to handle it but I do

Just leave it up to me I've got love for two

I got love for two