Lirik Lagu But I Do - Orange Blue dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu But I Do - Orange Blue
I fell in love with you so deeply
I never thought it'd be so hard
Cause I'm a man whose art is dreaming
I should have told you from the start
When it comes to love it's always complicated
You don't know how to deal with it but I do
Cause everything I do I do just for you
You don't know how to handle it but I do
Just leave it up to me I've got love for two
The way I'm smiling makes me crazy
You're the brightest of the stars
Seems I'm that infatuated
That loving you could be so hard
Oohhhh noooooo
When it comes to love it's always complicated
You don't know how to deal with it but I do
Cause everything I do I do just for you
You don't know how to handle it but I do
Just leave it up to me I've got love for two
I got love for two
Artikel Pilihan